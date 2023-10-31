Kim Kardashian's son Saint West pulled a middle finger for the paparazzi

This is not the first time the seven-year-old was caught doing this to the paparazzi

Most netizens responded to the clip, mentioning that he is definitely Kanye West's son

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Saint West is definitely his father's son. Image: @kimkardashian, @_Saint._West

Source: Instagram

Kids sure will embarrass you from time to time. The young Saint West recently pulled a stunt on paparazzi while heading to a restaurant with his mom and friends.

Kim K's son Saint West gives a middle finger to paparazzi

Bad boy Saint West made headlines once again after recently pulling a stunt on paparazzi. Kim Kardashian's son once trended for going wild during a live video with his mom and younger brother Psalm.

North West's younger brother, Saint West, recently showed paparazzi a middle finger shortly after getting out of the car with his friends at a restaurant. However, this is not the first time the seven-year-old has done such a stunt to paparazzi.

PAY ATTENTION:

A video posted by user @PopCrave showed Kim Kardashian reprimanding Saint, telling him to stop.

See the clip below:

Netizens said Saint is definitely Kanye West's son

After the video circulated on social media, netizens shared in the comment section that Saint is definitely Kanye West's son, and some said kids will constantly embarrass you in public:

@Dineo_thulii said:

"This Kid is Wild!"

@prettygirlxclub wrote:

"and the middle finger? kids will embarrass you."

@xTreeOfLife responded:

"Not so much of a saint, eh?"

@iHad2reInvent wrote:

"He really is Kanye jr."

@srgoes said:

"Can’t wait to see that on The Kardashians."

@ctrlalfonso replied:

"Kim’s reactions are always funny."

@Japanesebambi said:

"For sure, he got it from Kanye."

@CryHarderSis wrote:

"Now y’all know he’s Kanye’s legit son."

Kim Kardashian hires a male nanny for her son Saint West

The American socialite Kim shared on an episode of The Kardashians why she decided to hire a male nanny for Saint. She said:

"Sustaining a high degree of rigour and self-discipline can pose a significant challenge for me. Growing up, my parents didn't impose stringent regulations, and considering my hectic schedule, I found engaging a 'manny' to assist in managing situations of this nature immensely beneficial."

Kardashian praises Kanye West for being the best dad

In a related article, Briefly News wrote that Kim Kardashian took to social media and showered her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, with praises on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News