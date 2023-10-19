Kim Kardashian Shares Why She Hired Male Nanny for Her Son Saint: “I Really Wanted a Man Around”
- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian announces that she has hired a 'manny'
- The American socialite said she only hired the 'manny' for her son cause she really wanted a male around who would do everything for her son
- Netizens shared their own opinions online about Kim K hiring a male as a nanny
Boy mom Kim K has explained her challenges on this week's episode of The Kardashians. She also spoke about why she decided to have a manny'.
Kim Kardashian hires a male nanny for her son Saint West
Surely, Kim K has nice life problems. Recently, the mother of four, who recently made headlines about her struggle to be a single parent, had again topped the trending list.
The star has not so long shared that she is considering leaving reality TV and becoming a full-time attorney, and now she announced that she has hired a 'manny' for her seven-year-old son Saint West.
The American socialite Kim shared on a recent episode of The Kardashians why she decided to hire a male nanny for Saint. She said:
"It can be quite challenging for me to maintain a high level of strictness and discipline. My parents didn't enforce strict rules, and given my busy schedule, it would be incredibly helpful if I had a partner who could step in, take over, and manage situations like this, so I hired a 'manny'.
" I really wanted a man around that was going to be picking him up and taking him to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”
Social media users respond to Kim K hiring a 'manny'
An X user, @PopBase, also shared the news about Kim K hiring a male nanny for her son on Twitter and wrote:
"Kim Kardashian reveals she hired a ‘manny’ (male nanny) for her son to have a male influence following split from Kanye West."
Check out the tweet below:
Fans and followers of the reality TV star flooded the comment section and shared their opinions on her decision to hire a male to look after her son. See some of the remarks below:
@terriblekid_ said:
"People do this when they're afraid the kid will turn out gay."
@siya_mona_ wrote:
"Yeezy wouldn't mind doing all those things himself, why not let him?"
@DesignbyStatman said:
"Did men really come to this world to suffer? Imagine hiring a Manny."
@Ugajiprince wrote:
"But she's telling the whole world now, ain't she?"
@_TanyaMaraj replied:
"So in other words… Kanye is an absentee father?"
@KhumaloDanica responded:
"He wasn't around even when they were married, and y'all think he is gonna be around now that they are divorced?"
@rafaelgunji wrote:
"This is kinda problematic in so many ways, lol."
@honestpapito said:
"This isn’t a bad thing….if she has to do this, clearly the father isn't present, and many kids feel abandoned not having a father figure."
