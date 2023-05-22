Kim Kardashian has spoken up about her difficulties as a single mother following her divorce from Kanye West

The SKIMS founder admitted that being a single mom is time-consuming and exhausting, but she enjoys it

Kim's "struggles" were dismissed by global netizens since she is rich and has nannies to assist her in caring for her children

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Kim Kardashian has become the talk of the town after news reports revealed her struggles as a single mom.

Kim Kardashian was trolled after sharing her difficulties as a single mom. Image: Robert Kamau

Source: Getty Images

According to Twitter blogger @DailyLoud, Kim discussed what she imagined parenting would be like before she had children and how parenting is now for her as a single mother.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted that it is a lot of work and sometimes wonders how she does it. Kardashian also stated that, while motherhood is physically demanding, she would not trade the experience for anything.

"The SKIMS founder also added that kids also have all these moods, personalities, and fighting, during which she realized that no one else is going to handle it and it is just on her. Though Kim Kardashian calls parenting one of the hardest jobs in the world, the reality star agrees that it is also the most rewarding job in the world."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the full post below:

Netizens roast Kim Kardashian after opening up about her struggles as a single mom

Netizens didn't feel sorry for Kim because her ex-husband and baby daddy Kanye West had previously claimed she wouldn't let him see their kids. According to Page Six, Kim slammed the rumour, but many people didn't believe her.

@iam_johnw said:

"Kim Kardashian crying about being a single parent when she probably has a chef cook every meal for the kids is funny."

@CELE6RITY shared:

"I think you guys are missing the point that nannies and chefs aren’t parents. She and her children may not have money problems but face different life issues. Being insensitive to people for having money seems jealous."

@RealSpurnandez posted:

"What an insult to actual single mothers who are out there grinding."

@6666her replied:

"She wouldn’t last a day in my shoes."

@ChaosNanarchy24

"We won't pity you. You divorced your husband. You made yourself a single parent."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's co-parenting woes have been in everyone's mouths since they filed for divorce.

According to The U.S Sun, Ye has slammed Kim several times, stating he does not approve of how she is parenting their children.

However, there have been times when the "feuding" ex-couple came together as a family and celebrated special occasions like their son Saint's seventh birthday.

Kim Kardashian under fire for allegedly preparing to launch skincare and toy line for 9-year-old North West

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian, Briefly News reported that after Kim Kardashian registered two businesses for her daughter North West, the business mogul and reality television star came under fire.

Kim Kardashian followed in her mother, Kris Jenner's, footsteps to create generational wealth for her four children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News