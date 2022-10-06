Khloe Kardashian has also taken to social media to call out Kanye West who has been tarnishing the Kardashian surname online

This comes after the American rapper publicly claimed that Kim Kardashian was not letting him see his kids

Netizens have flocked to their timeline to react to Khloe's long Instagram caption calling out Kanye for supposedly lying

Khloe Kardashian has called out Kanye West for saying Kim Kardashian won't let him see his kids. Image: SHEIN, Gilbert Carrasquillo, and Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is fed up with Kanye West dragging her sister Kim Kardashian's name through the mud.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had enough of Ye when he began involving Kim's children North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint in the famous public feud.

This comes after Kanye claimed that Kim Kardashian kept the children away from him.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe slammed Kanye's narrative, as reported by news outlet Pop Base on Twitter.

She stated that Kanye West should stop lying in public because everyone is aware of his and Kim Kardashian's co-parenting arrangement.

"We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times."

Pop Base shared the following heated post on Twitter:

Netizens share mixed reactions

@romansupreme_ said:

"I can't believe I agree with a Kardashian for once."

@BLAZEDTIMEZ shared:

"The one time I’m on her side cuz look how she tore him up. he needs to stop publicly harassing the mother of his kids and bringing family issues online then cry when no one takes his side."

@CardiEnders posted:

"Kanye is the problem but y’all ain’t ready for that."

@dabaddieen wrote:

"She should’ve had this energy for Tristan all the times he been out here embarrassing her Chile but I guess they pick who they want to go off on,"

@Bold_Noise replied:

"This is exactly why you don't have baby dads or baby moms. The drama always is irrelevant. Like both are the parents and that's that. Kardashians wanting to own the kids like they are not his is crazy. They're obsessed with keeping an "empire"

@Alexis81610037 commented:

"Khloe needs to worry about her own kids and baby daddy. I don’t care for Kanye but Khloe needs to sit back and worry bout how Tristan will embarrass her next "

@Tuesday44753242 also said:

"Don't they have each other's digits? A text will do, but they love drama"

@magacibo added:

"He only cares about his kids when he needs attention, if that wasn't the case he would keep them out of the public eye but it only makes this bigger."

Kanye West takes another shot at Trevor Noah to make a point during white lives matter backlash

Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West designed some White Lives Matter-themed clothing, and most celebrities have condemned him. Gabriella Fareka-Johnson, a Vogue editor, was among the most outspoken, and Kanye West was not amused.

Kanye took to social media to respond to Gabriella's scathing criticism. The rapper had harsh words for her as he brought up Trevor Noah's name.

Kanye responded to Gabriella, a well-known Vogue fashion editor, who claimed that the rapper's work was dangerous and promoted white supremacy.

Source: Briefly News