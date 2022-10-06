A lady claimed that her boyfriend was a narcissist and hoped he would marry his baby mama, leaving Mzansi confused

Twitter is a very popular place for people to share their opinion, but the woman limited who could actually respond to her tweet

The post left people wondering why someone would wish that, with the original poster answering some questions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady took to the socials to claim that her boyfriend was a narcissist and that she hoped he would marry his baby mama in a strange turn of events.

A woman said her boyfriend is a narcissist and desired him to marry his baby mama, shocking netizens online. Images: @TinaZintle/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The perplexing post was done by @TinaZintle and shared on Twitter, where she surprisingly limited the number of people who could respond to the tweet.

The platform is a popular space for many to use as a soapbox, but one can assume that she limited the responses so that people she didn't know would not meddle in her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many asked why she would stay with him if she felt that way, to which the woman gave even more perplexing responses too. Some other peeps did agree with her statement and even related to her situation. See the comments below:

@Vandal707 asked:

"Why is he still your current?"

@Sasah_Thunzi said:

"Narcissist I get you shame wheeeee."

@TeekayM_ commented:

"And he’s still your current??? Guuurl! Why?"

@tumie_tumieza mentioned:

"I know this feeling and he won’t leave you "

@Owamii15 shared:

"The same one who you went back to recently?"

@Keit_Mangope said:

"U have accepted that he is just not it ‍♀️ Relationships are stressful hey "

@advovolicious commented:

"Girls are too quick to call guys narcissist kodwa they are narcissist themselves."

@CastleLarger mentioned:

"I'm sure he is ok with you too, your separation will be amicable."

SA citizens stress over another one of Tito Mboweni’s wild meals: Fried fish drowning in garnish and sauce

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Former finance minister Tito Mboweni sat down to enjoy some fried fish, raising the blood pressure of many Mzansi citizens.

Almost every time Tito posts a picture of food, actually, anything, it blows up on social media. The man has a wild pallet, that’s for sure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News