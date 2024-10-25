“This Shows That You Were Brought Up Well”: Woman Spoils Helper on Her Birthday, SA Touched
An appreciative employer showered her helper with gifts on her birthday, dedicated a whole day to celebrating her, and shared the video on her social media.
The heartwarming video was shared on TikTok by the lady under her user handle @okababakhoza, and over 400 comments were received from social media users who loved the kind gesture.
The lady surprises her helper on her big day
The video starts with the employer giving her helper a gift bag with a cellphone and moves to show the birthday girl in a makeup chair, getting her face done. The clip moves to show the decoration set up for lunch and all the other preparations.
Watch the video below:
The lady receives love from Mzansi peeps
After watching the video, social media users did not hesitate to bless the lady, wishing her and her family a long life for spoiling the employee.
User @Lungile°Gwala noted:
"You've gained a follower, just for your sweet & generous soul🤗✨🙌❤️.""
User @MaGamzadeChef added:
"The best thing I've seen today 🙏🥰🙌may God bless you and your family 🥰🙏🙏
User @ntombz01 shared:
"May God continue to bless you, Nolwazi. You’re a true inspiration ❤️♥️."
User @user905445814932 commented:
"Halala darling, teach others because these people are also human beings, they also need love. I salute you."
User @Nhlanhla Khorombi added:
"Wow, sisi this is so beautiful, it shows that you were brought up well 💐."
User @Siphumeze said:
"This was so beautiful to watch. Such an inspiration to others loved and enjoyed."
