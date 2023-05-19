A video of Thembi Ubisi being surprised by her employer Kiki has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows Thembi being handed a large bag and shoebox which she unboxes to find several warm clothing items

Her reaction is priceless as she jumps for joy and tries on the items before breaking into tears of gratitude

The winter chills are here and everyone is grabbing their warmer clothes and coats to keep warm.

Thembi Ubisi received a thoughtful package from Kiki to help keep her warm this winter. Image: kiki_la_coco/TikTok

Mzansi's favourite helper Thembi Ubisi was not left in the cold thanks to her friend and employer Kiki, who treated her to some much-needed warm-wear goodies after complaining about being cold.

A video posted on TikTok by Kiki, shows Thembi explaining that she's been feeling cold before Grobbie, another household employee, walks in with a shopper bag and shoebox.

Thembi is seen beaming with joy as she opens the packages to find a warm pair of boots, slippers, a gown and a jacket.

The domestic worker wastes no time as she tries on the items and squeals with joy before breaking into tears as she thanks Kiki for the thoughtful gesture.

Netizens respond with heartfelt messages

From trying to evade debt collectors to sharing good laughs with Malcolm, videos of Thembi and her special moments with her employers are not only feel-good entertainment but genuine a fave among many netizens. The happy family and their unshakeable bond are an inspiration to many South Africans.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

Lara OBrien989 commented:

"I'm doing this tomorrow ."

Marilynn replied:

"Thembi and Grobbie so appreciative.."

Yaya2022 wrote:

"I like the language in this house."

Grace_Lee responded:

"I just want a visit with this family..the love is just too much."

Megan commented:

"Wow them I made me also to cry... This is one big family. My favourite people."

Fancy deco and designs reacted:

"Heartwarming ."

sinnahtshomo wrote:

"You are good person God bless you we wish all your can do that for us just to appreciate us that's all ."

luzanneesbach532 replied:

"You are the best boss ever, we need more people like you."

Nokuthula Mabaso wrote:

"Oh Kiki you are the sweetest . I love Thembi's reactions ."

Mrs_Jordaan✨ said:

"When Grobbies says “Ons is by die huis”i felt that!!!"

