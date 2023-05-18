Rachel Kolisi shared a beautiful moment with her daughter Keza who tried to make her mother look like Wonder Woman

Kolisi's daughter used paper and sellotape as her props to stick on her mother's face to make her look like the superhero character

South Africans could not help but comment on the sweet moment between the mother and daughter

Rachel Kolisi's daughter transforms her mum into Wonder Woman.

In an utterly heartwarming moment, Rachel Kolisi, the wife of celebrated South African rugby player Siya Kolisi shared a post about her daughter trying to make her look like Wonder Woman.

Keza used her props and stuck on onto her mother, Rachel's face. In the post, the heartwarming moment was that Kezi believes her mother possesses the qualities of a real-life Wonder Woman. South Africans couldn't help but be charmed by this delightful display.

While Rachel is just being used as a prop, she says:

"Kezi said I’m Wonder Woman, and I’m okay with that."

Rachel Kolisi's adorable transformation into Wonder Woman trends.

A sweet moment with Rachel Kolisi and her daughter touches Mzansi

This post is a testament to the power of a child's imagination and the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter. Kezi's conviction that her mother possesses Wonder Woman's qualities touched viewers' hearts, sparking a wave of affection and smiles across the country. Peeps were delighted and said:

@chemo_swangs commented:

"Siya will have to be Aquaman whether he likes it or not."

@thedramatizt said:

" I agree with her. Well done on surviving the makeup session, mom. Your makeup artist wasn't very gentle."

@hantell.lundall said:

"At first glance, I thought you have hiccups and are using the paper method to get over it."

@notha.buthelezi commented:

"The Avatar."

@mystic801 said:

"Just looking at your first picture, I thought you returned from the hospital."

@chantell.lundall commented:

"At first glance, I thought you have hiccups and are using the paper method to get over it."

