Rachel Kolisi and her hubby, Siya, spoiled their daughter with some expensive merch from Beyoncé's Ivy Park

The wife of the Springbok captain posted Instagram pictures taken with the little girl wearing the fancy sweater

Rachel's Insta followers praised the doting mom with hundreds of comments under her cute post

Rachel Kolisi bought her daughter her first clothing item from Ivy Park clothing brand. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are couple goals and always sharing wholesome content about their family on social media. Recently Siya's wife dedicated an Instagram post to her lovely daughter.

Rachel shares Instagram pictures with her daughter

Rachel treated her little one to a pricey Ivy Park clothing item. The momma bear was excited that she could afford to buy her five-year-old a sweater from Beyoncé's athleisure clothing line in collaboration with Adidas.

"I’m so grateful I can be her Mama. Imagine being five years old and getting your first @weareivypark x @adidasza item."

See the Instagram post below:

SA comments on Rachel Kolisi's parenting

Many people said Rachel looked like a good mother based on her social media accounts. They liked the pictures of her daughter donning the cool merch and added that the little girl stole her entire face.

@cecilievos posted:

"Get in as many silly photos and cuddles as you can. Five years is not that far from teens as one might think, just two blinks of an eye."

@aliyanah_skeef said:

"Y’all are so beautiful, love your family so much."

@oheartofdecor stated:

"She is super cute! She has your beautiful smile for sure. So cool that she gets her amazing cool gear at five."

@wilgerboom wrote:

"She has your smile and chin, beautiful."

@noma_james_ commented:

"Twinning mommy ❤️"

@ch3ron said:

"Always the main character."

@tanya.mcfarlanegm mentioned:

"You’re an awesome mother."

@cammrynnlarsen added:

"I love this, special mama and daughter."

Source: Briefly News