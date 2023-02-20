Rihanna's son has been trending on social media since he graced the cover of British Vogue with his famous parents

People took to their timelines to share mixed reactions to the magazine cover, with many netizens trolling the innocent child

However, Mzansi people sparked a different discussion that wasn't related to the child's looks, saying they wanted to give him an authentic South African name

Rihanna's British Vogue cover with her son and partner, A$AP Rocky, sparked many online discussions.

Rihanna's son received sweet South African names after the American singer graced the cover of 'British Vogue' with him. Image: Kevin Mazur and Dimitrios Kambouris

Many people took to social media to share mixed reactions. Some netizens trolled the baby's looks, while others mom-shamed the Diamonds hitmaker for calling her son "fine", reported The South African.

Taking to Twitter, Mzansi had a different conversation about Riri's son. Peeps wanted to give the famous bundle of joy an authentic South African name. @TweetByThapz sparked the discussion in a Twitter post, and netizens suggested a few names, with Zulu names dominating the comments.

@MrSoWhat31 said:

"Any name from KZN would befitting."

@CandyOriginal1 shared:

"Siphamandla."

@TweetByThapz posted:

"He looks like a Sbu neh."

@Selepetp replied:

"Mandlenkosi."

@nathanielxix commented:

"Lebohang. The name would humble him when he grows up and becomes too successful."

@Monyeki_SA also said:

"Thokozane."

@np18793 also shared:

"He looks like Tswana."

@KwizeraRichard added:

"I would give him Xhosa name, but unfortunately I don't know any."

Rihanna announces second pregnancy

During her viral Super Bowl performance, Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child. @PopBase circulated a picture showing Rihanna's baby bump, taken months after she gave birth to her first child in May 2022.

Rihanna hits back at trolls as they attack her for calling her son 'fine'

In related news, Briefly News reported that international music star Rihanna recently had a heated exchange with trolls on social media over her son.

It all started when the Barbadian singer posted new photos of herself and her baby boy after they were featured on the cover of Vogue.

In the caption of one of the posts, Rihanna called her son fine and added that she did not care what people thought.

