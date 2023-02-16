Popular singer, Rihanna, has had to deal with nasty comments from trolls after sharing her son’s photos on social media

The Barbadian singer had described her baby boy as fine on Instagram, and some netizens seemed to have a problem with it

Some trolls took to attacking Rihanna for calling her son fine, and the singer was not here for it

International music star, Rihanna, recently had a heated exchange with trolls on social media over her son.

Rihanna shared photos of her son, and said he is so fine. Image: @badgirlriri.

It all started when the Barbadian singer posted new photos of herself and her baby boy after they were featured on the cover of Vogue.

In the caption of one of the posts, Rihanna called her son fine and added that she did not care what people thought.

Rihanna wrote:

“My son so fine! I dont care! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue."

See her post below:

Rihanna replies to trolls

Surprisingly, some netizens seemed to have a problem with Rihanna describing her young son as fine. According to them, it was not an appropriate term for a child.

One of the trolls, @pitbullstan101 on Instagram wrote:

“Who calls a baby fine?”

To that Rihanna responded:

“His mother!”

Another netizen, _.caityb wrote:

“Fine!? More like cute, adorable. He’s not a grown man - LOL.”

Rihanna was not having it and responded:

“You just keep your little cougar paws away from him and we're good!”

See a screenshot of Rihanna’s exchange with the trolls below:

Netizens react as Rihanna blows hot at trolls

Briefly News compiled some Insta reactions to the situation below:

kachi_ogbogu asked:

“I don’t understand. When did it become wrong to say that a baby is fine?”

favinekelly wrote:

“This is why people keep their babies off the internet. Human beings are just wild.”

