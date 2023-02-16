A Hard-working Johannesburg woman is over the moon after bagging a stunning car

The lady shared her amazing news on social media and showed off snaps of herself with the new ride

Social media users who saw the post could not help but wish the woman well for her wonderful achievement

A beautiful, hard-working woman from Johannesburg is excited about obtaining a brand-new car and posted about the accomplishment on social media.

Mbali Mkhwanazi loves her new car. Image: Mbali Mkhwanazi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lovely lady shared pictures of herself with the new ride on LinkedIn and expressed gratitude for how well 2023 has been treating her thus far.

Mbali Mkhwanazi, who, according to her LinkedIn profile, is a claims administrator, captioned her post:

“How 2023 is going for me.”

Netizens compliment woman on new car

Social media users praised the woman for obtaining a stylish ride and wished her well.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

dimakatso Mahlangu said:

“Congratulations, Mbali. To many more cars coming your way. Also, I can help anyone who wants to be like Mbali.”

Esther Zodwa Jiyane wrote:

“Well done and congratulations.”

ARTHUR Ntuli noted:

“Yoh, okare nka jaiva on your behalf.”

Gabisile Nala left her a kind message:

“So proud of you, baby girl. Well done.”

Mokgabo Michelle wished her well:

“A big congratulations to you. I just love seeing others win. Happy riding.”

Portia Menwe exclaimed with joy:

“Congratulations, my love. You deserve it! What a beauty you got there.”

Vuyisile Given remarked:

“What an achievement. Congratulations, sis.”

Andile Gitywa added:

“Well done, sister.”

Mabee Bomvana was excited for her:

“Nchooo, congratulations, Mbali.”

