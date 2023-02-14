A beautiful mother has taken to social media to post a video of how she renovated her home, bit by bit by herself

The innovative lady showed off the incredible transformation and the steps she took to create a luxurious home for herself and her family

Social media users congratulated the innovative momma and complimented her DIY skills

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An innovative mom has posted a video showing how she completely transformed her home.

The mom did a great job with the home renovations. Image: eyeinthedetail.

Source: TikTok

The lady noted that after her husband was deployed, many people encouraged her to wait for him before renovating the home they bought four years ago.

But instead, the creative lady took matters into her own hands and changed their space into a stylish home.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user, eyeinthedetail, was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“I can’t hear you. I’m the professional here, sir!”

Here is the video:

Social media users were wowed by a woman who renovated her home

TikTok users were impressed with the momma for creating a stunning space for herself and her little family.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

greenie615 said:

“Your taste and work are both beautiful.”

clady.rodriguez wrote:

“Wow is the least I could say. Everything looks so amazing. Envious of your drive. Happy you didn’t listen.”

Kids-tok remarked:

“Love the black and white.”

m v applauded her:

“So creative, woman! Bravo. One question, please: How long did it take you to make all these beautiful changes?”

juliemw2 complimented her work:

“You did an awesome job. Everything is beautiful!”

michelleneal615 reacted:

“You’re an inspiration. I inherited a farm in Australia. My Dad and brother said I couldn’t do it. It’s incredibly empowering; building and mending fences.”

Female carpenter from Soweto who thrives with Wendy house business creates beautiful structures from wood

In another story by Briefly News, a talented female carpenter from Soweto is slaying with her business where she builds Wendy houses.

Zandile Khumalo started her company in 2022 and employs 13 people through the enterprise.

The 26-year-old has big plans with her business called Libolethu Wendy's and hopes to grow her enterprise and create jobs for more people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News