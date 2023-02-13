A beautiful Grade 3 teacher posted a gorgeous picture while on the job and looked gorgeous in a pretty pink suit as she did so

The stunning educator had a huge smile on her face and looked as if she enjoyed her job so much

Social media users could not help but compliment the beautiful teacher, leaving her a ton of sweet comments online

A gorgeous Grade 3 educator had a huge smile on her face in a picture she posted on social media.

The teacher looked pretty in her pink suit. Image: Tsholofelo Komane/LinkedIn.

The lovely lady looked like she genuinely enjoyed her job and wore a stunning pink suit and radiant heels, seeming ready to tackle the day.

Tsholofelo Komane, who studied for a Bachelor of Education at the University of South Africa (Unisa) posted two snaps on LinkedIn and captioned her post:

“Grade 3 educator.”

Netizens complimented the beautiful teacher’s sense of style

Social media users could not help but gush over the beautiful teacher and wished her well on the rest of her journey in education.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Virginia M said:

“Beautiful, sis. Keep winning.”

Moipone Jafta wrote:

“It warms my heart to see another Unisian win. Congratulations, babe.”

Mashiane Tshepiso complimented her style:

“One thing about teachers of my generation.”

Thandi Masemola loved her heels:

“The shoes.”

Wole Nelson remarked:

“Congratulations, beauty queen.”

MDUDUZI SIMELANE encouraged her:

“Go on, my teacher, our children are the future of the country.”

Gugulethu Jiyane complimented her breathtaking looks:

“Beauty at its best! Bangene, girl.”

Benju Mhiko left her a sweet comment:

“Miss universes 2023.”

