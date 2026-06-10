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21-Year-Old South African Photographer Thato Setagane To Exhibit in London During Youth Month
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21-Year-Old South African Photographer Thato Setagane To Exhibit in London During Youth Month

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A 21-year-old Gauteng photographer is making Mzansi proud after landing a spot at a prestigious London gallery. Thato Setagane exhibited three of his works in Fulham, UK, during Youth Month in June 2026. His black-and-white street photography of Johannesburg and Pretoria captivated an international audience at the Arrival Gallery.

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Thato Setagane
Picture of 21-Year-Old South African Photographer Thato Setagane. Image: supplied
Source: UGC

Setagane was selected through an international open call that drew artists from around the world. His portfolio stood out and earned him a place at the 2026 group exhibition hosted at the Arrival Gallery. Three of his photographs made the cut for the London showcase.

Mzansi on the global stage

The works shown in London are from his portfolio titled Where The Light Is. They capture everyday South African life through a documentary lens. The images show people and spaces in Johannesburg and Pretoria in unposed moments.

Setagane describes himself as a quiet observer of city life. He is drawn to the fleeting moments that most people walk past without noticing. His photography is rooted in storytelling and a deep respect for the people in front of his lens.

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Sample
Sample 1: A photo by Thato Setagane. Image: supplied
Source: UGC

For the young photographer, street photography is about recognition. He wants to give visibility to the people and places that exist on the edges of public attention. By showing these stories in London, he brought a uniquely South African perspective to a global room.

The achievement carries extra weight because it happened during Youth Month. South Africa uses June to reflect on the contributions of young people. Setagane’s London debut adds to a growing list of young South African creatives making their mark abroad.

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Sample 2: Another photo by Thato Setagane. Image: supplied
Source: UGC

More SA youngsters going global

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

Tags:
JohannesburgPretoriaGautengUnited Kingdom
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