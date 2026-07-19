"At Tops of All Places": South African Woman Sings Setswana Hymn at Spar, Delights Mzansi
- A young white South African woman broke into song inside a Spar Tops liquor store, singing a religious hymn in a local African language
- The spontaneous moment was caught on camera and posted to TikTok, where it quickly spread across South Africa
- South Africans online were moved by the unexpected display of cultural unity in an everyday setting
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A young white South African woman turned a routine grocery store visit into a moment that stopped shoppers in their tracks. Standing near the till points of a Spar Tops liquor store, she lifted her arms and broke into a religious hymn sung in a local African vernacular language, with a store employee reacting with visible delight.
The clip, posted on 18 July 2026, showed the woman mid-song in what appeared to be a completely spontaneous moment. Other shoppers and staff carried on around her, giving the video a candid, unscripted energy that made it feel all the more genuine.
Woman at Spar performs for workers
What made the clip by @wouterdiamond4 resonate so strongly was not just the singing itself, but where it happened and who was doing it. A white South African woman, singing a hymn in vernacular inside a Tops liquor store, felt like an unexpected but deeply South African scene. The cashier's animated reaction said everything.
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The video spread quickly, drawing thousands of views and comments from people who saw in it something bigger than a funny clip. Watch the moment that stopped Spar shoppers in their tracks below:
Mzansi discuss Spar moment
South Africans in the comments were overwhelmingly warm. For many, the clip captured something that statistics and politics often cannot: the quiet, everyday moments where South Africans find common ground, sometimes in the most unexpected aisles. Read the comments below:
@anushhhhhhhhhhh wrote:
"This country is untouchable"
@SirJusticeSokela said:
"Love my country 🇿🇦🔥😊"
@Prom_queen asked:
"This is Tops right?"
@sm added:
"No other country does it like us🥰"
@Trisha commented:
"Bring Jesus back to South Africa 🙏🙏🙏"
@Nubia joked (in Sotho):
"These ones, heh, liquor, they want you to worship in front of everyone😂😂"
@duduski laughed:
"At Tops of all places 😂😂"
Other Briefly News stories of unity
- A young man's spontaneous dance with a stranger that turned into a proudly South African moment, as captured in a TikTok video.
- Details about what makes individuals proudly South African to celebrate Heritage Day made people proud.
- Students of St David’s Marist Inanda in Johannesburg, who delivered a powerful war cry in support of Bafana Bafana ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za