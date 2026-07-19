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"At Tops of All Places": South African Woman Sings Setswana Hymn at Spar, Delights Mzansi
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"At Tops of All Places": South African Woman Sings Setswana Hymn at Spar, Delights Mzansi

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A young white South African woman broke into song inside a Spar Tops liquor store, singing a religious hymn in a local African language
  • The spontaneous moment was caught on camera and posted to TikTok, where it quickly spread across South Africa
  • South Africans online were moved by the unexpected display of cultural unity in an everyday setting

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A young white South African woman turned a routine grocery store visit into a moment that stopped shoppers in their tracks. Standing near the till points of a Spar Tops liquor store, she lifted her arms and broke into a religious hymn sung in a local African vernacular language, with a store employee reacting with visible delight.

Woman sings Setswana church song at SparTops
A woman sang a Setswana church song at SparTops. Image: @wouterdiamond4
Source: TikTok

The clip, posted on 18 July 2026, showed the woman mid-song in what appeared to be a completely spontaneous moment. Other shoppers and staff carried on around her, giving the video a candid, unscripted energy that made it feel all the more genuine.

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Woman at Spar performs for workers

What made the clip by @wouterdiamond4 resonate so strongly was not just the singing itself, but where it happened and who was doing it. A white South African woman, singing a hymn in vernacular inside a Tops liquor store, felt like an unexpected but deeply South African scene. The cashier's animated reaction said everything.

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The video spread quickly, drawing thousands of views and comments from people who saw in it something bigger than a funny clip. Watch the moment that stopped Spar shoppers in their tracks below:

Mzansi discuss Spar moment

South Africans in the comments were overwhelmingly warm. For many, the clip captured something that statistics and politics often cannot: the quiet, everyday moments where South Africans find common ground, sometimes in the most unexpected aisles. Read the comments below:

@anushhhhhhhhhhh wrote:

"This country is untouchable"

@SirJusticeSokela said:

"Love my country 🇿🇦🔥😊"

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@Prom_queen asked:

"This is Tops right?"

@sm added:

"No other country does it like us🥰"

@Trisha commented:

"Bring Jesus back to South Africa 🙏🙏🙏"

@Nubia joked (in Sotho):

"These ones, heh, liquor, they want you to worship in front of everyone😂😂"

@duduski laughed:

"At Tops of all places 😂😂"

Other Briefly News stories of unity

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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