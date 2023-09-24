Heritage Day in South Africa is the time to mark just how diverse the nation is when it comes to cultures

The country boasts various ethnicities and languages, and each of them has its own definition of what it means to be South African

Briefly, News readers shared their thoughts in time for Heritage Day, and some had jokes.

Heritage Day is the day that honours the various cultures in the country. South Africa is nicknamed the rainbow nation for its various ethnicities and languages.

People opened up about what makes them proudly South African for Heritage Day, and some made jokes. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Sowetan

While people are from different ethnic backgrounds, many can agree that there are some things which are typically South African. Many Briefly News readers were eager to share their thoughts when defining nationality.

Netizens discuss what it means to be South African

Briefing News took to Facebook and asked readers the following question:

"What makes you South African?"

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with comments from people who had different ideas about what it means to be South African.

Online users' web creative is named South African foods they eat, such as archar, or one of the most popular spices in Mzansi, Six Gun.

Others were more serious and commented we have the spirit of ubuntu. This is an idea that the only way a person can be successful is if they get help from others.

Netizens also reference South African people's notorious sense of humour. There have been many Halloween moments in South African history where people got through it with humour.

Mzansi online users crack proudly SA jokes

People shared their varying ideas about typical South African things.

Read the comments on the Briefly News post below:

Shane Fuego SA said:

"Cooking with six gun."

Leon Payn commented:

My mixed genes proudly colored."

Tebogo wrote:

"You don't leave my house without eating."

Mashudu Tsavhungwe gave a wholesome answer:

"Ubuntu."

Nombizonke Ntimbizonke agreed:

"Ubuntu, my roots."

Pheny Monedi pointed out:

"I find humour in everything, lol."

Thasanqa Mthimkhulu listed some SA classics:

"Braai, potjie and beer."

Comfort Makofane joked:

"My South African ID card."

How is Heritage Day celebrated?

Despite the various cultures, Heritage Day is typically celebrated with a braai. People also dress in their respective traditional attire on the day.

"Where are the hair rollers?": Coloured students wear PJs for Heritage Day

Briefly News previously reported that It's that time of the year when South Africans are celebrating the nation's diversity.

People went to school and work on Friday, donning their traditional clothes to represent their cultures.

A bunch of coloured kids stole the show on social media with a video showing their unusual attire. The TikTok clip posted by @jaydiiiiiiiie displays the high school students marking Heritage Day in pyjamas.

Source: Briefly News