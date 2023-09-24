A video of coloured high school students rocking pyjamas for Heritage Day has left Mzansi howling

The kids are seen in TikTok video wearing gowns, slippers and bonnets as a representation of their culture

Mzansi people were thoroughly amused by the student and said the funny footage which went viral was spot-on

Coloured students wore pyjamas for Heritage Day. Image: @jaydiiiiiiiie

Source: TikTok

It's that time of the year when South Africans are celebrating the nation's diversity.

People went to school and work on Friday donning their traditional clothes to represent their cultures.

Coloured traditional clothes

A bunch of coloured kids stole the show on social media with a video showing their unusual attire. The TikTok clip posted by @jaydiiiiiiiie displays the high school students marking Heritage Day in pyjamas.

Heritage video trends on TikTok

The video posted by @jaydiiiiiiiie became a viral hit and was viewed more than 2,6 million times. Thousands of people took to the comments to give their two cents about coloured people's culture.

Watch the video below:

Coloured kids leave SA in stitches

Some people noted the items that are commonly associated with and popularised by coloured people/

Read some of the comments below:

@she_obiiey posted:

"I've never seen people who love their PJs like coloureds shem."

@official_nathi1 wrote:

"The Adidas slides are a necessity."

@leeeeeiaa asked:

"Why isn't there anyone with rollers in their hair?"

@bronie_19 mentioned:

"The gown and the stockings on the head combo. I swear every time I tell people that this is how we represent ourselves they think I’m lying."

@mcarson__ added:

"This was me every year in high school."

@shalene stated

"Let me go put my soolkous on period."

@zimkita commented:

"Gotta love coloureds man."

@niccikwmhfx asked:

"Where are the hair rollers? You guys are the best.❤️"

