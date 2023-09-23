South Africans are due to celebrate Heritage Day over a long weekend, and Eskom is catering to the people

The national electricity supplier frequently experiences power cuts, inconveniencing everyone in South Africa

Many people reacted after seeing that Eskom promised that the long weekend would be running smoothly without any electricity hitches

Eskom once again promised people they would not experience loadshedding for Heritage Day. South Africa's biggest electricity supplier sometimes makes exceptions and avoids loadshedding.

Eskom suspended loadshedding for the Heritage Day long weekend and most people did not feel like celebrating. Image: John Seaton Callahan/ Rodger Bosch

After hearing Eskom's plan to get rid of loadshedding for a few days, South Africans had a lot to say. Many had speculations about how Eskom controls the electricity supply.

Heritage Day weekend brings good tidings for South Africa

Briefly News reported that Eskom suspended loadshedding for Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral. The electricity supplier will do the same for the Heritage Day long weekend.

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom issued a statement explaining that there was a better electricity supply and a predicted lower demand. Stage 2 has been canceled and will resume as Stage 1 on 26 September 2023.

South African online users react to Eskom

Many people did not feel the need to celebrate after hearing the loadshedding suspension news. Some speculated that Eskom would move to stage 6 loadshedding on Tuesday after the long weekend.

Tha Nde Kile commented:

"Followed by stage 6 on Tuesday, we know the drill now."

Max ZA wrote:

"They are going to implement Stage 6 come Tuesday."

Sharon Mabunda was unimpressed:

"Mxxmnm, so we suppose to celebrate? Come Tuesday morning, the traffic will be hell as no robot will be working because of stage 6."

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka added:

"Hooray, must we celebrate?"

Bheki E Langa was in disbelief:

"Something is not right.... what."

Eskom rubs South Africa the wrong way

Constant power cuts on a schedule are a regular occurrence in South Africa. Netizens often take to social media to express their frustrations through humour.

