South Africans will usher in the new year with the lights on after Eskom suspended loadshedding

The power utility announced that the rolling blackouts will be put on ice from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning

South Africans aren't pleased with the announcement and have accused the power utility of taking citizens for a ride

JOHANNESBURG - New Year's celebrations across the nation will not be enshrouded in darkness after embattled power utility Eskom announced the loadshedding would be suspended on New Year's Eve.

Eskom suspends loadshedding on New Year's Eve. Image: Waldo Swiegers & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Eskom announced on Friday, 30 December that the routine power cuts would be suspended from 4pm on Saturday, 31 December until 5am on Monday, 2 January 2023, SowetanLIVE reported.

The power utility added in a tweet that it will be business as usual come Monday as Stage 2 would be implemented until further notice.

The announcement wasn't as well received as the power utility may have intended because South Africans were quick to call the power utility out for taking them for a ride.

Here is what citizens are saying:

Tumelo Tumi Diphofa asked:

"Mara, what kind of mind games is Eskom playing huh?"

Mmakhutso Millicent Mohlala added:

"Eskom is just playing with us. It's quite clear that they switch this electricity deliberately, SO now we must rejoice because of this suspension."

Bethuel King Mokabane III said:

"I guess during Christmas and New Year's Eve generators are running just fine."

Steve Aziz demanded:

"Stop playing with our emotions."

Zandile Magagula claimed:

"Eskom is taking us for a ride."

Nkosinathi Mnguni declared:

"Rain Shall Replace Loadshedding On New Year's Eve."

Eskom’s application for licence to purchase wholesale diesel rejected leaving Mzansi fed-up

In another story, Briefly News reported Eskom failed to meet the requirements to be awarded a diesel wholesale licence from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

The licence would have allowed the power utility to import its own fuel. This would have allowed Eskom to purchase fuel for a basic price rather than the amount with added taxes.

DMRE said:

“To import petroleum products directly, Eskom would need a licence including import infrastructure and adequate storage facilities which they currently do not have.”

