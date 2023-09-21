Simz Ngema has criticised the government for ongoing loadshedding issues, stating that they should be held accountable for failing to provide essential services like electricity

She highlights the detrimental impact of loadshedding on small and medium-sized businesses, causing some to shut down or seek alternative power sources

Social media users applauded Simz Ngema for speaking out against the government's handling of the situation

Simz Ngema has called out the South African government for failing to fix the ongoing loadshedding problems in the country.

Simz Ngema has been praised for using her influence to call out the government over loadshedding. Image: @simzngema

Simz Ngema blasts the government for loadshedding

There is no denying that loadshedding has ruined many people's lives and disrupted many businesses, especially SMEs. South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has added to the list of celebrities who have called out the government over the effects of loadshedding.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star said the government should be held accountable for failing to provide basic services like electricity to the people. The Slay star said many people who took the initiative to start their own businesses are being forced to shut down or find alternative power sources due to loadshedding. She said:

"The government is more interested in campaigning and telling us that load shedding will be over next year. but they are not making sensible statements to show us and give us hope that indeed this is going to happen, there is going to be a solution.

"All we want is for the government to supply citizens with electricity they paid for… These conversations are draining but we need to hold our government accountable."

Simz Ngema applauded for speaking up

Social media users lauded the former Muvhango actress for speaking out against the government. Many agreed with her that loadshedding is doing more harm than good to small and medium businesses.

@nottyngobese said:

"I wish I could save this video and share it with someone I know who is ANC supporter"

@nhlanhla_harrison wrote:

"Thank you for using your influence for social justice. These are real issues"

@staceychabalala commented:

"In the same breath, same energy, address celebrities who always jump on to any opportunity from the government to campaign for them. The very same people in the media space will be up in arms misleading citizens to vote for the very same government that continues to make us suffer."

@lolo_mgu added:

"I’m going to hold them accountable at the poles in 2024!!! Enough is enough!"

@makgotsom1 noted:

"And we are paying bra! My electricity Bill this passed winter was ridiculous. But no power "

