A group of taxi drivers felt the heat when they blocked a busy road in Umhlanga in a protest to have their taxi rank reinstated

The rank that was home to the fleet of minibuses was demolished when the Oceans Mall was built

Taking to the streets to close the M4 Highway and Lighthouse Road was only met by a battalion of armed police who used violence to keep the protestors calm

Briefly News spoke to the eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, who gave feedback on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Durban taxi drivers closed the roads leading to Umhlanga in an illegal protest and were called to order by the SAPS. Images: Images: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP, Michele Spatari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - Another protest has erupted in the coastal city of KwaZulu Natal, where the South African Police Services were forced to use force to control chaos at the illegally blocked M4 Highway and Lighthouse Road on Tuesday, 19 September.

Umhlanga taxi drivers demand to have their rank returned

The drivers used to rank at what is now the opulent Oceans Mall, built by multimillionaire Vivian Reddy. A rebuild was allegedly promised when construction of the mall was complete, finding them a small spot nearby. The new spot has now been inaccessible.

Municipality to assist in finding new rank for taxis

Speaking to Briefly News, the eThekwini Municipality’s City Spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said there have not been any developments at the time of reporting and said in a press release:

"City leadership has called on the taxi industry to table their concerns through appropriate channels so that they can be addressed amicably, as we continue to engage with them on issues of common interest.

"The municipality is also finalising consultations of a new holding area for taxis and buses. The site has already been identified."

Video shows police using force to calm down protesting taxi drivers

A video posted by an IOL reporter, Sihle Mavuso, shows the SAPS using force on disgruntled taxi drivers, with some drivers claiming to have been heavily assaulted and their phones smashed after they blocked the road demanding their grievances to be heard.

Check out the video below:

Social media reacts to police using violence on taxi drivers

The video received mixed reactions as taxi drivers have a reputation for being bullies on the road, while some felt it was unfair to use the alleged violence:

@Dylan822 congratulated:

"Well done to SAPS and Metro police."

@zakes_ngidi corrected:

"They need to go engage with the municipality and not close the M4. The police did well, we can’t be held at ransom by taxi drivers."

@TheDBK84 had a different view:

"But this is wrong. The city closed the taxi rank. Where did they expect these guys to operate? In the air?"

@Lothando12 predicted:

"Sebezolwisa ama Uber! Saze savelelwa!"

@Unahinanaye was proud:

"Wish this could happen in every province, anarchist groups must be dealt with in order to restore order in this country."

@zakheleGama said:

"Well done, bullies only understand this language."

E-hailing service vehicle set alight

In another story on Briefly News, another car was set on fire outside the Protea Glen Mall in Soweto in what was suspected to be a vigilante attack by taxi drivers.

The incident follows after three Uber and Bolt cars were torched in Maponya Mall, where the drivers were assaulted, with one suffering a bullet wound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News