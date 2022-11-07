A new R1.3 billion shopping mall is set to open in Umhlanga this month, and Durbanites are fuming

With the looting, flooding and all the other things that are wrong with Mzansi, a new mall is the last thing that is needed

The people of KZN made it clear that they will not be shopping at the mall and are extremely annoyed by it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Durbanites have been through the most in the past two years and have still barely recovered. So, when they hear that R1.3 billion has been spent on a shopping mall set to open in Umhlanga soon, best believe their first reaction is not excitement.

The R1.3 billion Oceans Mall is set to open in November, boasting some boujee shops. Image: Facebook / ECR

Source: Facebook

From looting to flooding, the people of KwaZulu-Natal have seen nothing but disaster, and the aftermath is still crippling the people. Opening a mall filled with designer shops is definitely not something the vast majority called for.

Business Tech reported that the mall was designed by Elphick Proome Architecture, and one of the main men behind it is the businessman and founder of the Edison Group, Vivian Reddy.

The first phase of the enormous 36,000 square metre mall is planning a grand opening on 15 November, while the second phase will open sometime in March 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Filled with designer shops and all the hot eating spots, even a Hard Rock Café, the mall is set to bring something to KZN that places like Sandton have already indulged in for some time.

East Coast Radio brought the news to its listeners/readers via Facebook, and it did not get the response you’d expect. People are fuming!

Durbanites feel no need for a boujee mall and believe that the only thing the mall is going to do is take more away from the beautiful province than all the other ‘unnecessary nonsense’ already has.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Heidi Dinan said:

“And built on the land that was left to THE PEOPLE OF UMHLANGA, not the municipality. I won't be shopping there.”

Cheryl Keble said:

“One more building set for the guys to help themselves. It's almost that time of the year also be careful you don't get caught in the cross fire.”

Lorraine Johnson said:

“I grew up in this area when it was a beautiful village. Now looks like Dubai ”

Denise Ann Christianson said:

“What a waste of money, money should be used to upgrade schools, shelters for the poor, pot holes, bridges fixed from the floods. make our roads safe.”

Hlengiwe Khanyile said:

“I hope the Traffic Impact Assessment was undertaken, otherwise we will be trap in those two Lighthouse Road lanes entering Umhlanga.”

Margaret Lynn Crombie said:

“Do we really need another mall in Umhlanga!!!”

Man speaks about dating in Durban in 2022: apparently having an inverter and JoJo tank are the real wins

In related news, Briefly News reported that Durban has been through some stuff in 2022. From the looting to flooding to major blackouts, it has been years! One guy is no longer playing around and feels that checkboxes for dating should now include things like inverters and JoJo tanks.

When you constantly have no water, power, or even grocery store access, your priorities change. This guy is on to something, and people are right there with him.

Twitter user @RoryPetzer shared a clip of a man claiming what he feels dating in Durban in 2022 should look like. While you used to ask about babies, five-year plans, and whatnot, our guy feels that the real questions nowadays should be things like; “Do you have an inverter?”, “Got JoJo tanks?”, “Does someone in your family own a petrol station?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News