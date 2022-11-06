Self-proclaimed youngest millionaire Sandile Shezi offered to pay weekly installments of 10K a month to a retired principal he owes R1.2 million

The affluent businessman reportedly asked the Sandton police officers investigating his case to have mercy on him

Meanwhile, the retired principal refused the offer, saying it was a laughable move

It never rains but pours for troubled businessman Sandile Shezi who is currently under investigation for fraud. Shezi reportedly asked the officers investigating his case to plead for mercy from the victim and ask him to accept a weekly payment of R10K until the money is paid in full.

Renowned millionaire Sandile Shezi has requested to pay R10K weekly to a man he owes R1.2 million. Image: @sandileinnocentshezi.

Source: Instagram

According to City Press, the principal denied the deal and said it was like a joke to him.

The publication further noted that Shezi claimed he had hit hard times and couldn't pay in full. He said he made the initial payment and promised to increase the installments in the coming weeks. The email read:

"I have attached proof of payment to this email. I acknowledge that it’s not much. However, I will be making another payment to you shortly. Due to my financial circumstances at this moment, it’s virtually impossible to make a huge lump sum payment."

Social media users have called on the state to seize Shezi's properties and pay those he owes.

@Tinei Hozheri said:

"Just attach his assets, the guy lives in a multi-million rand , and drives a Barabus G Class Mercedes. I'm sure those two will settle the debt if dissolved."

@Bonginkosi T Gcaba added:

"Let me inform you guys Forex is same like horses or soccer always keep in mind that."

@Clementine Khothatso wrote:

"The question is where will he get the 10k each week? Through scamming more people I guess. A millionaire that doesn't affect a mere 1.2M settlement Does he even have assets that can be attached?"

@Unathi Cappadona Canda commented:

"Our foolish courts will accept this , instead of attaching his valuables to pay back that money with interest at that. Duh!."

