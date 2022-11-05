The Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) have set their eyes on winning votes in the Free State province at the 2024 government elections

Marshall Dlamini said the people of Manguang are getting poor services due to the ANC's collapse, and the red berets must get ready to lead

South Africans weighed in on EFF's lofty plans to take over from the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State

FREE STATE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is holding their third Provincial People’s Assembly in Bloemfontein. On Saturday, the party said there is a political leadership vacuum in the province.

Marshall Dlamini, EFF's Secretary General, said ANC's fall in the province due to different opposing factions is an opportunity for the EFF to provide leadership, reported Times Live.

Dlamini said that EFF's representatives must not be relaxed and think that winning the province will be easy. With delegates in every municipality in the province, Dlamini said there's no reason why the EFF can't be on the same level as the DA in leading. Speaking to the SABC, he said:

“Now we need to consolidate and build stronger, not be complacent and think that the dying or collapse of the ANC here in the Free State is an automatic gain for the EFF until we have gone to the people. So we should never be comfortable or complacent because that is dangerous to the revolution.”

Dlamini further stated that the EFF needs to put more effort into winning the province in the next 2024 government elections because it's evident that everything has broken down in the Free State. He encouraged EFF members to set aside pointless squabbles and ready themselves to govern the province.

“Here in Mangaung, if you go to the townships it’s a mess, there is no refuse collection, the sewer is rolling uncontrollably and the roads are damaged in the entire province.

South Africans commented on EFF plans for the Free State:

Thabo Byron Monama said:

"This party will never win any municipality. They have reached their maximum and can't attract new voters."

Noah Sebopelo mentioned:

"They can only win that province with the help of RET members. Those who want to make their own ANC ungovernable."

Itumeleng Kuna Mduba wrote:

"For as long as the EFF doesn't have a disciplined leader, they will only govern in their dreams."

Hennie Grundling posted:

"Not in a million years. The EFF is just as corrupt as the ANC."

Sam Adams added:

"Mangaung metro is under administration. Do you want to know why is the Free State under administration?"

