The government plans on appealing a court ruling that will exempt some public facilities from loadshedding

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan made the announcement, and Build One SA slammed the decision

The political party said the government should focus on service delivery instead of wasting money on a useless court action

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Build One SA called out Pravin Gordhan for wanting to appeal a ruling by the Pretoria High Court: Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the government will appeal the Pretoria High Court's ruling that prevents health facilities, police stations, and schools from loadshedding.

Gordhan to lodge urgent appeal against loadshedding ruling

The announcement did not sit well with Build One SA, and the political party said Pravin's response proves that the government has forgotten its promises to the masses.

The political party urged the state to comply with the court's order to supply uninterrupted electricity to public facilities in 60 days, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Mail & Guardian, Pravin said on Monday that his department sought legal advice and decided to challenge the ruling.

“The department has studied the ruling and has determined through legal advice that the prudent step to take is to lodge an appeal to set aside the ruling and allow for the ongoing efforts to end load-shedding to proceed without putting undue risk on the country’s grid infrastructure,”

Citizens weigh in on the loadshedding crisis

Domenic Thabani said:

"I just want to state people who live in Hillbrow North don't suffer from loadshedding, while we are suffering. Welcome to South Africa."

Vincent Hlatshwayo mentioned:

"We have a minister of electricity to deal with the problems of electricity so why is Pravin jumping before him? Remember he isn't affected by this because he uses private schools, hospitals, everything about him is private."

Muzi Dhlamini stated:

"The president is afraid of this man, he is not going anywhere."

Joe Hill Mpfukedzeni Munzhelele wrote:

"ANC must fall next election."

Mandilakhe Sidumo added:

"ANC time has now come to an end."

Political parties welcome court ruling exempting public facilities from loadshedding, SA says it's bad news

In a related article, Briefly News reported that in a historic move, the Pretoria High Court has ordered Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to expedite exempting public facilities from loadshedding.

The court added that if the exemption is not possible, the government must provide alternative power supplies, such as generators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News