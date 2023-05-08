The Pretoria High Court has ordered the government to exempt public facilities from loadshedding

The ruling comes after political organisations approached the courts to stop loadshedding at schools, hospitals, clinics and police stations

While political leaders are happy about the victory, Mzansi is worried that the rest of the country will be forced into higher stages of rolling blackouts

JOHANNESBURG - In a historic move, the Pretoria High Court has ordered the Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to expedite exempting public facilities from loadshedding.

Public facilities will soon be exempted from loadshedding following the Pretoria High Court ruling. Images: Darren Stewart, Aninka Bongers-Sutherland & Jaco Marais

The court added that if the exemption is not possible, the government must provide alternative power supplies such as generators.

BOSA welcomes the Pretoria High Court's ruling to exempt public facilities from loadshedding

The decision by the High Court is a massive victory for over a dozen civil society groups and political organisations who took the government to court.

The political parties include the Inkhata Freedom Front (IFP), Build One South Africa (BOSA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Taking to social media, BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane stated that the court ruling was a critical victory.

"We have long maintained that you cannot have load shedding in schools, hospitals and police stations. Today the court has ruled in our favour," said Maimane.

Government plans to challenge Pretoria High Court ruling to exempt public facilities from loadshedding

While many organisations are happy that public schools, hospitals, clinics and police stations will not experience loadshedding in the future, the government plans to challenge the High Court's decision.

In response to the government's resistance, IFP President Velenkosi Hlabisa stated that the government should not play with South Africans because they have abused the country's resources.

"The government must not play with the people of South Africa because they have abused the resources of the country," said Hlabisa.

Hlabisa added that if the government wants to appeal the decision, it is welcome to do so. Still, South Africans should be aware of the failures of the government to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

South Africans fear more loadshedding if public facilities are exempted

@CaptainGrogg said:

"Ethically correct but logistically impossible to implement. Schools, police stations and hospitals sit in the middle of and are scattered around cities, towns and suburbs. They don’t sit on a grid of their own. Do those suburbs stay on all the time, and the others have to go to Stage 12?"

@BladesSpookie said:

"If the ministers' residences can be free from loadshedding, then at least the police, hospitals and schools can also have power during loadshedding. Our government is pathetic, as they were not concerned about other important infrastructures, only about themselves!"

@Magwalada said:

"That order is not enforceable. What will you do if loadshedding moves to stage 9 because that is highly probable?"

@Sarah_laubs said:

"When @Eskom_SA cuts the power, there is not enough to go around. So now, with these exclusions, those that aren't the fortunate few will endure more loadshedding. Small businesses now have to run on generators 24/7."

@ravi3i said:

"Mmusi, do you know how impractical this judgement is? This means that those who are outside range will be shed beyond stage 10."

