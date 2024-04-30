Former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane, a former sangoma, has converted to Christianity, with a video of her baptism going viral

This trend of sangomas converting to Christianity has sparked discussion online, with some suggesting hidden reasons behind the conversions

Fans are questioning the motives of these conversions, with some speculating about the authenticity of the conversions and others suggesting a trend among celebrities

Former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane has reportedly converted to Christianity after years of being a sangoma. A video of the actress being baptised has gone viral on social media.

@palesamad

Source: Instagram

Palesa Madisakwane gets baptised in viral video

Somizi's baby mama Palesa Madisakwane has joined the long list of celebrities who are converting to Christianity. The star who was a sangoma was baptised recently.

A video of the star being baptised was shared on X by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who also seemed to question the recent trend of sangomas converting to Christianity. He wrote:

"Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama and former Sangoma; Palesa Madisakwane gets baptized."

Fans react to Palesa Madisakwane being baptised

Social media users feel there is more to the trend than what is being said. Many questioned why stars like Gogo Skhotheni also converted to Christianity.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"They definitely know something we don’t know, the return of Jesus must be near."

@truth57872187 commented:

"You'd be surprised to realise some of them are just riding on the trend."

@officialwithMel wrote:

"Nahhh Jesus ain’t coming back. They just learnt the sangoma which has a mix of witchcraft in it. They bewitch each other self & lie to their patients. Lol"

@sheilamanyorio added:

"What's going on with these sangomas."

@thabelomaanda said:

"If you think being a Sangoma is easy go do it let’s see if wena you will survive to those judging her. "

@TheGBrown1 commented:

"Soon she will be a DJ."

