The MK Party is not fazed that Jacob Zuma is not eligible to sit in Parliament on behalf of the party

The party views came after the Constitutional Court of South Africa ruled that Zuma could not be MKP's Parliamentary candidate

MK supporters saluted their party and expressed their admiration for Zuma despite the ConCourt's ruling

MKP threw its weight behind Zuma. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party is steadfast in having former president Jacob Zuma as its leader despite Msholozi losing his case at the apex court, which ruled that he cannot be a candidate for Parliament because of his criminal record.

MK is still behind Zuma

According to eNCA, the party's secretary-general, Sihle Ngubane said the party is disappointed in the ruling's outcomes. The Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma could not run for Parliament for the next four years because he was convicted of an offence.

Ngubane said MK supporters must relax because Zuma will still be on the ballot paper. He said Zuma would give them the directive on the way forward.

MKP supporters still behind Zuma

MKP supporters threw their weight behind Zuma on Facebook.

John Nkhumise said:

"The ANC plans to destroy MK Party and has fallen apart as the MK remains united."

Jimmy Sekgobela said:

"The judgement is empty. Zuma will be on the ballot paper."

Abel Bigjohn said:

"Zuma is playing chess and his enemies are playing five cards at Mama Vicky's tavern."

Some agreed with the ruling

Thabang Johnny Skosana said:

"A party led by a criminal with a criminal record will be a joke in Parliament. The EFF would have a field day with him."

Vox Phoenix said:

"So the MK Party is a version of the corrupt ANC since they don't do anything according to the law."

ConCourt ruling will not affect Zuma's presidential candidacy

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Constitutional Court's ruling would not affect the ballot paper.

Zuma's face would still be on the ballot, and MK party members could vote for Msholozi.

