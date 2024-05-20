MKP Not Moved by ConCourt Ruling on Jacob Zuma, Supporters Throw Weight Behind Msholozi
- The MK Party is not fazed that Jacob Zuma is not eligible to sit in Parliament on behalf of the party
- The party views came after the Constitutional Court of South Africa ruled that Zuma could not be MKP's Parliamentary candidate
- MK supporters saluted their party and expressed their admiration for Zuma despite the ConCourt's ruling
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party is steadfast in having former president Jacob Zuma as its leader despite Msholozi losing his case at the apex court, which ruled that he cannot be a candidate for Parliament because of his criminal record.
MK is still behind Zuma
According to eNCA, the party's secretary-general, Sihle Ngubane said the party is disappointed in the ruling's outcomes. The Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma could not run for Parliament for the next four years because he was convicted of an offence.
Ngubane said MK supporters must relax because Zuma will still be on the ballot paper. He said Zuma would give them the directive on the way forward.
What you need to know about the Jacob Zuma and IEC court battle
- The Electoral Court dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission's ban to prevent Zuma from campaigning as president for the MKP
- The IEC then sought reasons as to why the court set its decision aside
- The MKP called on the IEC's commissioner, Janet Love, to step down, accusing her of bias
MKP supporters still behind Zuma
MKP supporters threw their weight behind Zuma on Facebook.
John Nkhumise said:
"The ANC plans to destroy MK Party and has fallen apart as the MK remains united."
Jimmy Sekgobela said:
"The judgement is empty. Zuma will be on the ballot paper."
Abel Bigjohn said:
"Zuma is playing chess and his enemies are playing five cards at Mama Vicky's tavern."
Some agreed with the ruling
Thabang Johnny Skosana said:
"A party led by a criminal with a criminal record will be a joke in Parliament. The EFF would have a field day with him."
Vox Phoenix said:
"So the MK Party is a version of the corrupt ANC since they don't do anything according to the law."
ConCourt ruling will not affect Zuma's presidential candidacy
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Constitutional Court's ruling would not affect the ballot paper.
Zuma's face would still be on the ballot, and MK party members could vote for Msholozi.
Source: Briefly News