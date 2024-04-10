The MK party allegedly wants the commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission to be removed from her position

This was after the party won against the IEC at the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court

Jacob Zuma is now allowed to be the party's presidential candidate, and South Africans were far from impressed

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The MKP demanded that Janet Love, the IEC commissioner, step down. Images: Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party's leadership demanded that Janet Love, the Independent Electoral Commission's Commissioner, step down after the party's recent court victory. The IEC lost after asserting that Zuma could not run for president because of his criminal record.

MK Party wins against IEC

The party recently won against the IEC at the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court after the court ruled that Zuma's disqualification should be set aside. The court ruled that the IEC's objection should have been set aside. Eyewitness News reported that the party demanded that Love step down to maintain the IEC's reputation.

What you need to know about the MK vs IEC case

The MK party took the IEC to court after it planned to appeal its ruling that Zuma could not campaign as a candidate

Dali Mpofu, who represents the MK party in the matter, argued that banning Zuma from being the party's presidential candidate tramples on the rights of the party's supporters

The IEC hit back a day after the court ruling and demanded reasons for letting Zuma run as a presidential candidate

South Africans not pleased

Some netizens on Facebook were disappointed in the law.

Damon Leff said:

"State Capture 2.0 begins."

Alberto Ibanez said:

"Zuma rides rough shod over our laws and constitution using a tribal judiciary."

Bryan Charless Judd said:

"Starting with their issues already."

Zuma wants a third term as president

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Zuma once more desired to be the country's president.

Zuma said he wanted a third term and that if South Africans wanted him to serve as president, he would do so.

Netizens slammed Zuma and told him that he should rest. Some accused him of wanting to loot the state some more.

