Global site navigation

MK Party Demands That Independent Electoral Commission Commissioner Janet Love Step Down
Politics

MK Party Demands That Independent Electoral Commission Commissioner Janet Love Step Down

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The MK party allegedly wants the commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission to be removed from her position
  • This was after the party won against the IEC at the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court
  • Jacob Zuma is now allowed to be the party's presidential candidate, and South Africans were far from impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The MK Part wants the IEC commissioner to step down
The MKP demanded that Janet Love, the IEC commissioner, step down. Images: Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party's leadership demanded that Janet Love, the Independent Electoral Commission's Commissioner, step down after the party's recent court victory. The IEC lost after asserting that Zuma could not run for president because of his criminal record.

Read also

IEC requests reasons behind order allowing Jacob Zuma to contest General Election

MK Party wins against IEC

The party recently won against the IEC at the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court after the court ruled that Zuma's disqualification should be set aside. The court ruled that the IEC's objection should have been set aside. Eyewitness News reported that the party demanded that Love step down to maintain the IEC's reputation.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

What you need to know about the MK vs IEC case

Read also

Jacob Zuma’s one step closer to parliament: Electoral Court dismissed IEC’s ban

South Africans not pleased

Some netizens on Facebook were disappointed in the law.

Damon Leff said:

"State Capture 2.0 begins."

Alberto Ibanez said:

"Zuma rides rough shod over our laws and constitution using a tribal judiciary."

Bryan Charless Judd said:

"Starting with their issues already."

Zuma wants a third term as president

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Zuma once more desired to be the country's president.

Zuma said he wanted a third term and that if South Africans wanted him to serve as president, he would do so.

Netizens slammed Zuma and told him that he should rest. Some accused him of wanting to loot the state some more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel