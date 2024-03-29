The MK Party said it would appeal the IEC's decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its national assembly candidates list

According to the IEC, a candidate sentenced to more than 12 months of jail time without a fine option can be removed

The MK Party will continue to fight the IEC's decision to disqualify former President Zuma as a candidate in the 29 May 2024 General Election.

Zuma's disqualification is based on jail term

The IEC's decision stems from the former president's 15-month sentence for refusing to testify at the State Capture Inquiry in 2021.

According to EWN, grounds of disqualification include a 12-month or more prison sentence without a fine option.

MK Party pleads ignorance on Zuma's disqualification merits

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told TimesLIVE that the party is unaware of the reasons behind the IEC's position to stop Zuma from being on the list.

Ndhlela added that the party was looking into its options to have the decision overturned.

"We are told there's an objection that was made… Where I am right now, whatever it is, we will obviously appeal it."

South Africans given until 27 March to object

The IEC has reportedly received over 80 objections to the nominees, eight of whom were found to have criminal records.

The public has been given until 27 March 2024 to oppose the candidacy of nominees.

South Africans share views on Zuma's disqualification

Netizens shared their opinions on the IEC's decision, and some expressed their undying support for the former president.

Sesinga Mavikithi said:

“President Zuma was never read his charges, nor asked to pleaded guilty or not guilty… President Zuma is not a criminal.”

Gayton McKenzie explained:

“There is no conspiracy against Prez Zuma, the rules existed long before MK party, the @IECSouthAfrica didn’t write or amend new rules, it has always been there and I am dead sure that Prez Zuma is aware of it.”

Sesinga Mavikithi voiced his support for the former president:

“We vote for uMkhonto WeSizwe MK Party for President Zuma dead or alive. @IECSouthAfrica is now a Political Party.”

The Special commented:

“President Zuma is always steps ahead of his nemesis, damn I love this guy.”

@Real_Mjita added:

“Zuma will still be the face of MK Campaign and will be on ballot paper. IEC only says he doesn't qualify for Parliament seat, but can still be the face of MK party.”

The party has until 2 April 2024 to contest the decision, after which the Electoral Court will have until 9 April 2024 to pass judgment.

President Zuma survives car crash

Briefly News recently reported that former President Jacob Zuma was involved in a car crash en route to Eshowe from his home in Nkandla on Friday.

Reports state that Zuma was on his way to an MK party campaign when the accident occurred.

