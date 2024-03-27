A non-profit organisation called Legacy Project claimed it owns the logo used by the MK party

The organisation released a public statement where it said it was breaking its silence over the issue of ownership

They also slammed the ANC and the MK party for claiming to use a logo that did not belong to them

JOHANNESBURG – A Non-Profit Organisation claimed that the logo of the MK party and the Mkhonto WeSizwe belongs to them and not to the MKP or the ruling party, the African National Congress. This came a day before the Durban High Court was set to make a ruling in the ANC v MKP battle.

Legacy Project claims MK party

@insightfactor tweeted the statement that Legacy Project released on 26 March. The statement clarifies Legacy Project's position in the MK Party name debacle.

Legacy Project demanded recognition as the rightful owner of the logo. They also slammed the ANC and accused it of failing to do a trademark search before litigating. The organisation also called for the country's judiciary to acknowledge their existence and said that the ruling on the matter would negatively affect their rights. View the complete statement here:

What you need to know about the ANC VS MKP saga

The Electoral Court's judgement in determining whether the MK party was unlawfully registered was suspended

The Electoral Court eventually ruled that the party's registration was not unlawful

The MK Party's legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, accused the ANC of acting out of political pressure

SA reacts to the alleged owners

A few of the South Africans who commented on the statement were sceptical.

Bheki Mkhize said:

“This is crazy. The ANC’s SG office is a joke."

Kevy Tapera said:

“So they were quiet all along. I see Mbalula’s dumb mind all over this piece of paper.”

MKP and ANC to hear court ruling over name and logo

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that the MK party and the ANC expect to hear the final ruling on the name and logo saga.

This was after the ANC lost their bid to deregistered the MK party. South Africans were convinced that the ANC would win the legal battle.

