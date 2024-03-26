The MK Party won its battle to retain the use of the MK name for its political party

The Electoral Court of the Supreme Court of Appeals dismissed the ANC’s application and found nothing wrong with the MK’s use of the name

South Africans weighed in and believed that the ANC wouldn’t give up, while others celebrated with the MK party

PRETORIA – The Supreme Court of Appeals’ Electoral Court dismissed the African National Congress’s application to stop the MK party from using the uMkhnto weSizwe name. The court found nothing wrong with the MK party using the name.

Judge throws MK party name case out

@NowInSA posted a video of the judgement being read in court on 26 March. The magistrate ruled that the MK Party’s registration is legal and that the deputy CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission did not act unlawfully when he registered the MK Party in September last year.

Watch the video here:

South Africans debate announcement

Netizens commenting on @insightfactor’s tweet held different views about the court’s ruling.

DaddyCool said:

“And then you guys say the judiciary is captured if it doesn’t rule in your favour.”

Lwanda Stone said:

“Sis’Fikile ruined their plan. He is secretly working for the MK.”

Mangamehlendumiso said:

“They will now fight for Zuma to be disqualified as the president of the MK.”

Thabo said:

“I believe that the outcome was changed overnight. The ANC read the room and quickly called to change the outcome.”

Itu_Za said:

“They did not know what was coming for them. They were scared.”

Advocate Dali Mpofu slams the ANC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Advocate Dali Mpofu criticised the ANC.

Mpfou, representing the MK Party in their case against the ANC, accused the ruling party of taking too long to appeal the court’s ruling about the MK Party using the MK name.

South Africans expressed doubt that Mpofu would win the court case.

