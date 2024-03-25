The judgement in the case between the African National Congress and the MK party has been postponed

The electoral court was supposed to make a ruling concerning the issue of the MK party using the name of the uMkhonto weSizwe on 25 March

South Africans suspected that there was sinister activity behind the scenes that affected the outcome of the case

The ANC and MK party did not hear their case's outcome as the judgement was postponed.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The Electoral Court of the Supreme Court of Appeals announced that the judgement between the African National Congress and the MK Party regarding using the MK name has been postponed. South Africans believe there might be an ulterior motive for the sudden postponement.

MK vs ANC judgement postponed

According to a tweet by @IsmailAbramjee, the Electoral Court was supposed to pass the judgement between the ANC and MK party on 25 March at 10 AM. However, Ismail Abramjee's email indicated a sudden change and that the judgement would be postponed.

The email only noted that the court is finalising some details but did not divulge the details in question. View the tweet here:

South Africa has suspicions

Citizens following the case had misgivings about the case's judgement, which was postponed.

Alettaha said:

“This sounds ominous.”

Sithembele Ndum-Ndum asked:

“Is the Electoral Court delayed by a conference call from Cyril Ramaphosa and Raymond Zondo?”

Rob Madde said:

“The size of the brown envelope may have gotten bigger.”

MK Party Is My Home asked:

“Who is demanding the changes? Judges don’t talk about cases they are not part of. How did they talk about the changes in the venue?”

Standing for Justice said:

“Captured judiciary.”

