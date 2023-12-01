South Africans are beleaguered after the Senzo Meyiwa trial had to be postponed yet again

This time, defence advocate Bheki Mngomezulu asked for the postponement as he allegedly fell ill and needed to visit the doctor

Netizens saw no end to the trial and made jokes about the trial's duration

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng begrudgingly postponed Senzo Meyiwa's case until next year. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been postponed because one defence advocate allegedly fell ill. Advocate Bheki Mngomezulu informed the court that he was not well, and this news did not please presiding judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng. South Africans were not impressed and concluded that the case was nowhere near getting wrapped up.

Senzo Meyiwa's trial postponed

According to IOL, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder trial was supposed to go to recess on 1 December. Still, it will resume in January after Mngomezulu requested that he be given the chance to consult a doctor. On Wednesday, Mngomezulu and Mokgoatlheng clashed as the advocate accused the judge of interfering in his cross-examination. State advocate George Baloyi remarked that he had no option but to allow the trial to be adjourned.

South Africans are frustrated because of delays

Netizens commenting on X, formerly Twitter, were frustrated with the constant delays.

Karl Van Heerden remarked:

“This case will not be concluded in my lifetime.”

Sithembile Gambu ka Memela added:

“This is a film based on a true story.”

RJ Rams exclaimed:

“I think these court proceedings have evolved into a TV series!”

Mpho@ZA added:

“Ratha said Mngomezulu is ill and will be okay in January, which is a lie. He couldbe cancelledwill not have just said the court term ends tomorrow.”

Thabanirich wrote:

“This case must just be cancelled. It’s a waste of time. Senzo’s family is not going to find justice as this was not a robbery.”

Majubs:

“Mngomezulu will look at the evidence and see he’s fighting a losing battle. He rushed to join the case, and now that evidence is at his disposal, he will see he cannot defend the indefensible.”

