Activist Ntsiki Mazwai sparked a debate on social media after she defended the accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Ntsiki shared a lengthy tweet on Twitter recently about how she felt about the treatment they got during court

Some netizens agreed with the star, while others said they deserved to be treated like that as they are prisoners

Not so long ago, Ntsiki Mazwai questioned the justice system in South Africa, and recently, the activist shared her concerns about how the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's case are being treated.

After blasting black women for wearing wigs, the controversial activist went on Twitter to defend the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's trial against the humiliation and bullying they endured in court.

The star wrote a lengthy post on Twitter (X) about how she felt about the behaviour that took place in court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Mazwai said:

"The accused in #SenzoMeyiwaTrial are being bullied and abused... Blacks just want to humiliate other blacks. It wasn't in the security guards' place to tell them they were not free men. He was being vile. Now, the system has secondarily victimised them. It's disgusting to watch."

See the tweet below:

Ntsiki's defence sparks a debate among netizens

Shortly after the star shared her tweet online, many social media users jumped in on a debate that sparked after the post went viral. Some of the netizens agreed with Ntsiki, while others disagreed. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei mentioned:

"Very sad to witness such live on a stream. Imagine how much worse it is in the background without cameras."

@Bongani_masuku5 commented:

"It's sad to watch."

@BTembe37 wrote:

"Sawbona sis Ntsiki, those guys killed a brother, father & breadwinner. Follow the evidence in court(Records). Let us not be emotional."

@tebofila responded:

"If you think about it clearly, it is a warden's job to remind prisoners that they are not free men."

@Siza91769592 shared:

"I wish we could come together and fight this apartheid tendency which is happening in that court. How are we allowing this injustice to happen in front of us? The judge and prosecutor are an embarrassment."

@Khethiwe_Kat3 replied:

"So you reckon risking the lives of the innocent is the solution. Such as in this case."

@mucheloli responded:

"I agree with you on this one."

Ntsiki Mazwai throws shots at Somizi Mhlongo

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai dragging Somizi Mhlongo. Ntsiki called out the former Idols SA judge for wearing wigs instead of his natural hair, and netizens were not impressed:

Mawandempiti said:

"Why am I now sensing some “Umona” vibes? Somizi is a brand nontombi, live with it and make peace."

