Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai sparked a huge debate on X regarding the justice system in South Africa

The podcast channel host expressed her sentiments about how she feels as though the system is misused by the rich and powerful

Netizens weighed in on the matter, with many agreeing and backing up Ntsiki's views with their own opinion

Ntsiki Mazwai added her opinion on the South African legal system and how she feels as though justice is only reserved for the rich and powerful.

Ntsiki Mazwai said the misuse of the justice system by the rich should be largely discussed in future. Image: @missntsikimazai

Ntsiki Mazwai makes a controversial statement

The outspoken poet, Ntsiki Mazwai, sparked a debate on X with her controversial statement regarding the justice system in South Africa. Mazwai expressed her sentiments about how she feels as though the system is misused by the rich and powerful.

Her tweet reads:

"One day, we are going to have to have a conversation about the misuse of the justice system by the economically powerful akere guys??? Not today....just one day neh."

Mzansi weighs in on Mazwai's sentiments

Netizens weighed in on the matter, with many agreeing and backing up Ntsiki's views with their own opinion. Although Mazwai never mentioned any names, many used Jackie Phamotse and the Kumalo legal battle as an example.

@Makwande02 said:

"No, we don’t provoke people, and when they retaliate, we call them economically powerful… we all have feelings, their kids were probably bullied for this at schools, snd might have affected their performance. Let’s consider that also, not everything is about power."

@AltonNdlovu13 added:

"I think the bigger problem is the constitution, the Roman-Dutch law that we embrace that is against us in favour of the economically powerful."

@joy_zelda said:

"It's an age-old known secret. Money talks, and bulls* walks. Always has been and always will be."

@_KatlegoSemusa added:

"There’s justice for the rich, or politically connected, and then there’s justice for the poor or average individual, yet we’re told “Justice for all”.

@AltonNdlovu13 argued:

"Not one day Ntsiks, think that conversation is long overdue. it should've been dissected yesterday."

@boreka89 added:

"The biggest lie you ever believed is that 'The Law treats all equally'. By default, the law is meant to protect the rich from the poor!"

Ntsiki's run-ins with the law

Mazwai has had her share of court appearances. The most high-profile incident is between her, Penny Lebyane and DJ Fresh. The world-renowned DJ revealed in an interview that Mazwai and Lebyane were ordered by the court to pay him R200 000 for defaming him.

Mazwai told people to come correct after assuming that she got sued for lying about DJ Fresh. She said she might expose uncomfortable truths, but she said she never tells a lie.

"Lol, I can't even lie with makeup and false illusions of beauty, so to expect me to have lied about such a big thing is really very fascinating for me. Is it denial? I have been sued for publishing a list that was already online, which is what makes my case so dam*n interesting that I got sued for what YOU were saying."

