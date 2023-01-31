Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to share her side of the story after losing her case against the internationally renowned DJ

Fresh shared on Podcast and Chill earlier this week that the court ordered Ntsiki to pay a total of R200K towards his legal fees.

While many people made assumptions that the fee was for the defamation of character, Ntsiki set the record straight on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ntsiki Mazwai sets the record straight following DJ Fresh's claims. Images: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Podcast and Chill, DJ Fresh revealed that Ntsiki Mazwai made “unsubstantiated” claims against him back in 2019. A few years later, the court found Ntsiki guilty and ordered her to pay DJ Fresh R200 000 in legal expenses.

The DJ also shared that he is a fan of Ntsiki, but his problem is how she "recklessly" handles things as an activist.

"I'm actually one of Ntsiki Mazwai's biggest fans, just in terms of I love her mind and I love where her head is at…"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ntsiki Mazwai sets the record straight

The poet said she is very much aware that she exposes uncomfortable truths, but is not a liar.

"Lol, I can't even lie with makeup and false illusions of beauty, so to expect me to have lied about such a big thing is really very fascinating for me. Is it denial?"

She also made it clear that she has never been sued for a lie, adding:

"I have been sued for publishing a list that was already online, which is what makes my case so dam*n interesting that I got sued for what YOU were saying."

Lady Zamar stuns in a new picture, Mzansi not feeling it: "It's good, she must sit there and keep quiet"

In another article, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar's picture went viral on social media after @AdovovBerryRoux posted it.

The popular Twitter user shared the picture urging other tweeps to show some love to the singer. However, many people refused to celebrate Lady Zamar, claiming they have not " forgiven" her for the r*pe allegations she previously made against the award-winning singer Sjava.

The NPA threw out Sjava and Lady Zamar's case last year, in November 2022, many people are having difficulty letting the matter go and they have used every chance they get to bully Zamar on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News