Lady Zamar Stuns in a New Picture, Mzansi Not Feeling It: "It's Good, She Must Sit There and Keep Quiet"

by  Lineo Lesemane
  • Talented musician Lady Zama continues to receive backlash years after she alleged that her ex-boyfriend Sjava s*xually assaulted her
  • The singer caught the smoke again recently after a popular Twitter account posted her beautiful pictures followed by a short heartwarming caption
  • Responding to @AdovovBerryRoux's viral tweet, one person said: "Looks like she's sitting in court. Just waiting nje"

Lady Zamar
Lady Zamar stuns in a new picture, Mzansi not feeling it. Images: @lady_zamar
Source: Instagram

The Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar stunned in a beautiful picture that has since gone viral on Twitter

In the snap, Zamar is wearing a cute short black dress paired with a purple shirt and purple stilettos. 

"Ladies and gentlemen, Lady Zamar," @AdovovBerryRoux wrote, captioning the singer's photo. 

Mzansi reacts after @AdovovBerryRoux posted Lady Zamar's picture

Many people chose to comment on the r*pe accusations that Lady Zamar made against Sjava instead of complimenting the photo.

Here are a few reactions:

@goodman_maimela commented:

"Hypocrite this one. She failed to collapse our own Sjava."

@SIMBAROAR1 said:

"As'kakhohlwa wacishe wabophisa u s'java engenzanga nix.. Namuhl you people want us to celebrate Her. Niyas nyela straight."

@nkanyezi_NK wrote:

"It’s good, she must sit there and keep quiet, lest she destroys another man’s career."

@myloveourunity replied:

"Ladies and gentlemen that lady wanted to settle her score with El Diego by accusing  Sjava."

@theltal93123760 said:

"I used to like her big time. Not necessarily her music. But as a person. Well, not anyone."

