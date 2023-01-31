Talented musician Lady Zama continues to receive backlash years after she alleged that her ex-boyfriend Sjava s*xually assaulted her

The singer caught the smoke again recently after a popular Twitter account posted her beautiful pictures followed by a short heartwarming caption

Responding to @AdovovBerryRoux's viral tweet, one person said: "Looks like she's sitting in court. Just waiting nje"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Zamar stuns in a new picture, Mzansi not feeling it. Images: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

The Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar stunned in a beautiful picture that has since gone viral on Twitter.

In the snap, Zamar is wearing a cute short black dress paired with a purple shirt and purple stilettos.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Lady Zamar," @AdovovBerryRoux wrote, captioning the singer's photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts after @AdovovBerryRoux posted Lady Zamar's picture

Many people chose to comment on the r*pe accusations that Lady Zamar made against Sjava instead of complimenting the photo.

Here are a few reactions:

@goodman_maimela commented:

"Hypocrite this one. She failed to collapse our own Sjava."

@SIMBAROAR1 said:

"As'kakhohlwa wacishe wabophisa u s'java engenzanga nix.. Namuhl you people want us to celebrate Her. Niyas nyela straight."

@nkanyezi_NK wrote:

"It’s good, she must sit there and keep quiet, lest she destroys another man’s career."

@myloveourunity replied:

"Ladies and gentlemen that lady wanted to settle her score with El Diego by accusing Sjava."

@theltal93123760 said:

"I used to like her big time. Not necessarily her music. But as a person. Well, not anyone."

Somizi Mhlongo and 8 other Mzansi celebrities who have been embroiled in gender-based violence allegations

In another article, Briefly News reported that Somizi, Buji and seven other celebrities have been accused of GBV.

Many media personalities have made headlines because of the gender-based violence (GBV) allegations. Celebrities like Somizi, Black Coffee, Buji, and DJ Fresh, to mention a few, have released statements in the past defending themselves after being accused.

Last year, in 2022, Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du Pont exposed Moja Love presenter Jub Jub, accusing him of s*xually abusing her during their two-year relationship. In this article, Briefly News looked at the long list of Mzansi celebs who have been accused of GBV, detailed descriptions of the offence and conclusions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News