Pretoria-based musician Vusi Ma R5 is topping the trends list after news of his death surfaced on social media

The Barcadi music artist reportdly died on Monday morning and details of his passing are under investigation

The energetic performer's sad fans have taken to their timelines to send condolences to his family and friends

Barcadi music star Vusi Ma R5 has reportedly died. The energetic performer passed away on Monday morning, 30 January.

Barcadi Musician Vusi Ma R5 has died. Image: @VusiR5

Source: Twitter

It's reported that Vusi Ma R5, real name Itumeleng Mosoeu, ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his untimely passing. TshisaLIVE reports that details of his passing are under investigation.

Mzansi reacts to Vusi Ma R5's passing

Vusi Ma R5 is topping the trends list on Twitter as his fans react to his passing. Some people have speculated that the artist was fatally shot. Other tweeps are sending condolences to Vusi's family and friends.

@KgomotsoKay3 said:

"We've lost a friend, brother, role model and a great artist and performer. Rest Easy mei Grootman."

@calvin_lalela commented:

"One thing about #vusimaR5 you was gonna dance to his music even though you’re not in the mood."

@CausalHavoc commented:

"Please, we're listening to #vusimaR5 on The music streaming platforms and YouTube. We're not playing the songs downloaded on Fakaza. Rest in Peace."

@LuckyThobejane9 wrote:

"Pretoria people are cruel #VusiMaR5 Rest in peace brother."

@MehloProd said:

"Rest well King #vusimaR5 it's so sad that we will no longer have you at the festivals. Your support to our brand and businesses around Sosha and surrounding will forever be in our hearts."

@mokolokotwane added:

"No One carried Barcadi Music like you did #vusimaR5 Rest in Perfect Peace."

Source: Briefly News