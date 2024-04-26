The SAPS have opened an inquest docket after a 32-year-old woman drowned at sea in the Eastern Cape

Witnesses allege that the woman’s car picked up speed and crashed into the water at the Gqeberha harbour

Police said the woman failed to get out of her vehicle and subsequently drowned and her body was later retrieved

The SAPS is investigating the drowning of a 32-year-old woman at the Gqeberha harbour in the Eastern Cape.

A woman’s car speeds into the harbour

Witnesses working at the harbour’s car terminal on the morning of 25 April 2024 told the police that they saw the woman’s bakkie accelerate before landing into the ocean. The woman was unable to get out of the sinking car and subsequently died.

The police said in a statement that the woman’s body was pulled out of the water. The name of the victim was being withheld until her family was notified.

Toddler drowns in pit latrine

The incident comes a week after three-year-old Unecebo Mboteni drowned in a pit toilet at a crèche in Mdantsane.

Following the incident, Briefly News reported that the DA would call on the SAHRC to declare that Minister Angie Motshekga and her department violated basic human rights.

Gauteng Education probes duo drowning at a school outing

Briefly News previously reported that the Gauteng Education Department was investigating the drowning of two boys from the Daveyton Skills School.

The pair, aged 13 and 16, lost their lives during a school tour at the Hennops River near Centurion on 15 April 2024.

It’s alleged that after activities wrapped up, one of the learners ran ,towards a river and the second pupil followed; however, both children drowned.

