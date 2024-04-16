The Gauteng Education Department has launched a probe into the death of two learners from the Daveyton Skills School

The pair, aged 13 and 16, drowned during a school outing at the Hennops River near Centurion on 15 April 2024.

Many netizens wonder where the blame lies for accidental drownings involving learners as both parents and teachers sign off on activities

Gauteng Education investigates the drowning of two Daveyton Skills School learners. Images: Stock Images. Images used for illustration purposes.

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating the drowning of two boys from the Daveyton Skills School.

Two leaners die at camp

The duo, aged 13 and 16, lost their lives during a school tour at the Hennops River near Centurion on 15 April 2024.

A report by ENCA alleged that after activities wrapped up, one of the learners ran towards a river. The second pupil reportedly followed the first learner in an effort to bring him back; however, both children drowned.

According to SABC News, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said the boys had already passed when it arrived.

Netizens react to the double tragedy

Many South Africans wondered where the blame would lie in such incidents with some calling for the stopping of school excursions, especially those to camps with bodies of water.

@BraStoveDieMahn said:

“Mara how can teachers let learners do water activities while they don't teach swimming lessons at the school. Even the teachers can't swim.”

@mycyclelifeza asked:

“I am a bit confused here... how did they drown? Did the teacher not know they cannot swim? Was there no teacher supervision? If not, then the school needs to take full responsibility. Sad to hear lives are lost.”

@Ke_miss_L questioned:

“Who to blame here? Parents signed indemnity forms! Did the school mention the water activity to the parents? ”

@SelokaneTu52240 added:

“These excursions by schools to resorts with deep rivers must be stopped by the DET. Teachers fail to protect learners.”

@Ms_MoloGady commented:

“Now I'm starting to blame teachers and organizers of such trips, kids can't be dying everyday over the same thing.”

Mpumalanga Grade 7 pupil laid to rest after drowning on school trip

In related Briefly News, Latoya Temilton who drowned at a resort pool while on a school outing on 20 January 2024, was laid to rest.

The Laerskool Queenswood learner was attending her school’s leadership camp.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said they would appoint a private legal company to investigate the Grade 7 learner’s death.

