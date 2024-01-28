A young girl who passed away while on a school outing in Mpumalanga was laid to rest in her community

The grade 7 student did not come back alive after going to a leadership camp with her school, Laerskool Queenswood

The Gauteng Education Department will thoroughly investigate the child's death under school supervision

MOREMELA, MPUMALANGA - A young girl named Latoya Temilton went on a school trip. The grade 7 pupil from Mpumalanga never returned home.

A Mpumalanga grade 7 student died on a school trip, and the family is still looking for answers. Image: SolStock /Bernd Vogel

Source: Getty Images

The Temilton family got the news that their child had died during the school camp. The Gauteng Education NEC Matome Chiloane discussed how they would move forward after the tragedy.

Mpumalanga grade 7 pupil laid to rest

The child who attended Laerskool Queenswood was at a resort pool on 20 January 2024. where she drowned. According to eNCA, she was attending a leadership camp organised by her school.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Who is responsible for child's drowning?

Latoya Temilton's brother spoke to eNCA, detailing that the family needs someone to be held responsible for the student's death. The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said they would appoint a private legal company to investigate the school trip death.

SA touched by grade 7 student's death

Online users flooded the comments with messages of condolences about the kid. Many people lamented that such a young life was lost.

Khabonina Khabo commented:

"It's so sad."

Ntosh Kamajola Makavava wrote:

"RIP little lady."

Katlego Ketura added:

"Rest in peace beautiful angel."

Farida Patel expressed condolences:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Gainore Matthee added:

"Shame, so young. May you rest in peace dear little one. RIP baby girl."

2 matric pupils drown in KZN

Briefly News previously reported that a fun school outing ended tragically after two matriculants drowned at Amanzimtoti Beach, south of Durban, on Thursday, 11 May.

The two girls, Asanda Cele, 17 and Zamazwide Masoka, 18, were part of a group of 84 pupils from Sizathina Secondary School in Dududu on a school excursion.

According to TimesLIVE, the pupils had attended a career exhibition at the Durban University of Technology before travelling to the beach.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News