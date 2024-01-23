KwaZulu-Natal police launched an investigation after discovering three dead bodies in Ekuvukeni

The bodies with gunshot wounds were located next to a vehicle, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the triple murder

The police are appealing to the public for information, as the motive behind the killings remains unclear

Three people were shot dead in Ekuvukeni KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A sombre cloud hangs over Ekuvukeni outside Ladysmith as KwaZulu-Natal. The police are investigating a disturbing triple murder case.

Murder victim identified

According to SABCNews, the victims include a senior official from the Alfred Duma Municipality.

The discovery happened when police on patrol stumbled upon the lifeless body of a man with gunshot wounds, lying adjacent to a vehicle.

Further search in the nearby bushes revealed two more bodies, both men and who also had gunshot wounds.

Police appeal for information

The suspects remain at large, and the motive behind the killings is yet to be established.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda urged anyone with information to come forward.

Citizens weigh in on murders

South Africans engaged in speculations, with some suggesting poverty as a driving force behind the violence.

Mandy Anc said:

"KZN is the best province for killing and possession of many guns because of hostel people. Maybe it's a culture of Zulus to have guns."

Punankie Puna commented:

"Yoh since January started sibabaza ukufa. Kanti kwenzenjn ndlu emnyama saqedana sodwa salusubaya nkosi jeso."

King Kgosie suggested:

"Let's make peace, Zulu people. ‍♀️"

Siyabonga Happi wrote:

"Peace will come when poverty is over. Land redistribution and nationalisation are essential to the peace of this nation."

Brenda Declerck asked:

"What is going on with the human being? Looks like mafia minds have taken over everyone."

