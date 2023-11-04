A dedicated businesswoman in Umlazi township in KZN is using her business as a shining beacon of hope

The innovative lady started baking in 2020 and currently provides jobs to five people

Hlengiwe Shandu spoke to Briefly News about the inspiration behind her business, which mainly markets bread and vetkoek

Hlengiwe Shandu is a businesswoman in Umlazi, KZN who runs Gemisquare Bakeries.

Hlengiwe Shandu has her town bread brand in KZN. Image: Hlengiwe Shandu.

Source: Facebook

Briefly News previously wrote about the ambitious woman being featured on Kasi Economy and Hollywood Bets donating the container she runs her enterprise from.

Now, Briefly News catches up with the strong woman, who shares her inspiration behind starting the business, which mainly markets bread to customers.

KZN lady has bread business

Smart Hlengiwe, who is the founder and CEO of the company, notes that her business currently provides jobs to five people. She has immense pride in her product:

“Our bread costs R14 per loaf, which is way more affordable, tastier, and more filling compared to other brands.”

The passionate baker explains that while her upbringing was tough in poverty, she used her experiences as inspiration to be better:

“Growing up in the township and seeing how our people are jobless and suffering are my driving force.”

Hlengiwe has over 15 years’ worth of experience in the food manufacturing sector, three years in the textile industry, and two years in the printing industry:

“Before starting my business, I was working in middle management positions, the quality department, and research and development. I believe all this helped me to be better able to run my business.

“I am also a two-time graduate from Durban University of Technology, where I studied operations management. I believe this also assisted me with the theoretical knowledge of how to better operate my business"

Baker opened business in 2020

Hlengiwe explains that she started baking bread three years ago:

"I started baking bread in 2020. This idea came about because many people couldn’t afford basic needs due to being laid off from work because of the pandemic. I am also a self-taught baker.

"Bread is my main product, however, I also sell amagwinya and potato chips. I share my skills by offering baking classes. So far, I have taught over 100 people. Some of them have gone on to open bakeries."

The lovely lady shares her hopes for the future, noting that she plans on growing her enterprise:

"Since I have recently branded my packaging, there has been a growing demand for my bread in other provinces and other African continents. So, my next plan is to expand to other provinces outside of KZN and ultimately other continents."

