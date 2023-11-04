One Hammanskraal nail technician is on a mission to expand her enterprise and learn new skills

The 23-year-old took a chance and started a nail salon while offering various services

Vinolia Malema tells Briefly News that while business is moving slowly, she hopes to reach the highest levels of success

A determined nail technician in Hammanskraal dreams of becoming a household name with her business.

Vinolia Malema in Hammanskraal is a nail technician. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News has followed Vinolia Malema’s journey for a while, with the 23-year-old spoiling two Grade 12 pupils with nail treatments for their matric dances.

The young woman started her business with R3500 of her mother’s savings and is dedicated to ensuring the gig is a success.

Hammanskraal nail tech needs funding

Passionate Vinolia tells Briefly News that she would love to grow her business, and therefore needs capital and other resources to do so:

“I need funders to sponsor me with working equipment, funds, and more. While the business has been moving slowly, I will never give up on myself."

“I currently work alone, but I am doing my best to make it work.”

Businesswoman in Hammanskraal shares tips

Vinolia may be relatively new to business, but she’s got the tenacity and confidence to envision great success with her enterprise.

The young entrepreneur shares a few nuggets of wisdom she’s garnered over the years regarding success in business:

“I've learned that in business, you should give the clients what they want. You also need to understand the client and their specific needs.

“There are many skills I still want to learn, which include massage therapy.”

