An ambitious young woman who obtained her Honours degree in Economics from the University of Kwazulu-Natal earlier this year talks about life after graduation

Sinazo Geza is currently employed and fighting for her dreams, telling Briefly News that adulting has come with various challenges

However, despite everything, the young woman still wants to study further and follow in her sister, Wendy Geza’s footsteps

A beautiful and brainy young lady originally from the Eastern Cape province who holds an Honours degree in Economics is fighting for her dreams.

Sinazo Geza who holds an honours from the University of KwaZulu-Natal has big dreams. Image: Supplied and Sinazo.Geza/Instagram.

Briefly News previously reported on Sinazo Geza obtaining her qualification and sharing the feat in an online post.

Graduate shares obstacles

Now, in a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, the young woman shares some of the challenges she has been facing, including adapting to the world of work:

“Life after graduating has been challenging but filled with a lot of growth. The shift from student to ‘adult’ happened quicker than I thought and it's tense this side, but I’m enjoying the learning journey.”

Lovely Sinazo currently works as a Performance Analyst Contractor in the Rewards and Benefits area at Aspen Pharmacare, and is blessed to be employed and thriving in an area she is qualified:

“I feel greatly honoured to have been given this opportunity with such a big multinational JSE-listed company, especially considering that I’m fresh out of university. The exposure to the corporate world I’m getting here is amazing.”

UKZN graduate wants to study further

Sinazo has various plans that involve her growing in the corporate arena and in the field of academia:

“I find myself interested in going into the investor relations field. I believe that my economist educational background together with my current on-the-job analytical training with Aspen will help me succeed in the field and I foresee a move to Johannesburg in future. Only time wtil tell!

“Studying further is definitely on the cards for me. I have already completed applications to study for a Master of Business Administration in 2024."

The graduate draws inspiration from her sister, a budding academic with a doctoral qualification:

“My older sister, Wendy Geza just graduated with her PhD in Food Security, so most of my inspiration comes from her. In future, I also would love to be a Global Remuneration Professional certificate holder. That’s something to look forward to.”

