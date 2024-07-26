L-Tido recently responded to MacG after the podcaster allegedly called the rapper's baby mama

This was in the midst of their feud after Tido called Mac out for always taking jabs at him and his show

Mzansi was in stitches at Tido's comment, while others cautioned Tido from provoking Mac

L-Tido reacted to MacG allegedly calling his baby mama on 'Podcast and Chill'. Images: l_tido, macgunleashed

L-Tido finally responded to MacG after the podcaster claimed to have called Tido's baby mama during one of his shows.

L-Tido fires shots at MacG

It appears that the drama between L-Tido and MacG may have formed into a full-blown beef after the podcasters exchanged some words on their platforms.

This started when MacG took jabs at Tido's podcast, to which the rapper addressed the comments, saying he didn't understand where the hate was coming from.

In retaliation, the Podcast and Chill founder apparently called L-Tido's baby mama during one of his shows, asking her to tell him to back off while he continued trolling his podcast.

L-Tido caught wind of the conversation and dragged Mac on Twitter (X), claiming that he called a random woman because he didn't have ammo on him:

"So MacG didn’t have an angle? He called a random girl saying that’s my baby mama. You're beyond lame. My character is solid; you gotta make up stuff."

Mzansi weighs in on L-Tido's comments

Netizens are stunned that MacG lied about the woman he called being L-Tido's baby mama:

Inqama97 wrote:

"MacG is a loser. He should have stuck to interviewing celebrities and asking proper questions. His platform is cooked."

RealTaydo said:

"This is why I no longer watch #PodcastAndChill. Mac G has been moving weirdly for a while. I don't know if it's this thing of having the biggest podcast that got to his head."

Evidence_Shongw posted:

"Lol, the ball is in your court. Now you have to invite his wife and kiss her."

Meanwhile, others cautioned L-Tido to stay low and not test MacG's pettiness:

IamMpumelelo said:

"I wouldn't deny this if I were you. Mac is petty; imagine if he summoned her to come to the podcast."

Sbee_07 warned:

"Keep quiet; don't you want peace? You know MacG is going to frustrate you more. It's better to ignore, or else."

Simphiweyinkoc_ wrote:

"Now you’re tempting Mac to call the lady to the podcast. Stop dragging this; it’s not even that big of an issue."

Sol Phenduka responds to L-Tido

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka confronting L-Tido after he blasted Podcast and Chill.

This after the rapper noted how MacG constantly took jabs at him and his podcast, with Sol seemingly enabling the comments.

