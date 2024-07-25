Sol Phenduka confronted L-Tido after he slammed Podcast and Chill for taking jabs at him

This after MacG dragged Tido's podcast, which the rapper addressed and later clarified with Sol

Mzansi is entertained by the back-and-forth, with netizens anticipating a first-ever podcast beef

Sol Phenduka addressed the comments L-Tido made about ‘Podcast and Chill’. Images: Facebook/ Sol Phenduka and Instagram/ l_tido

Sol Phenduka was taken aback when L-Tido lashed out at Podcast and Chill, and decided to confront the rapper about his comments.

Sol Phenduka addresses L-Tido

After the , it's clear that L-Tido isn't afraid to catch some smoke and has been slamming his haters left, right and centre.

Following the podcaster's fiery outburst, in which he called out DJ Maphorisa and MacG for throwing shade at him, Sol Phenduka finally addressed the drama.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Kaya 959 presenter commented on a video of L-Tido calling out Podcast and Chill, specifically MacG, for taking jabs at him unprovoked:

"I showed him genuine love when I bumped into him. I'm trying to think of when I ever took jabs at @L_Tido. Never did."

In response to the comment, L-Tido clarified that he was referring to the shade MacG constantly throws at his podcast:

"Never said you took jabs, Sol; MacG keeps taking jabs. How long must I tolerate that? I have nothing but respect for you."

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka and L-Tido drama

Netizens are entertained and are patiently waiting to see what happens:

Robnson_T said:

"Mac is gonna cook this guy."

officialcollinc asked:

"Are we witnessing the first podcast beef in South Aah?"

weezyourrahere was entertained:

"Even podcasters are beefing now; love to see it!"

Meanwhile, others defended L-Tido, saying Sol was as wrong as MacG:

KiggaForbes defended L-Tido:

"A friend of a thief is a thief. There's nothing personal; L Tido is right. I would react the same emotionally."

_yenayedwa said:

"An injury to one is an injury to all, and Mac G is the one injuring everyone."

Mkasi_ called Sol out:

"You’re probably enabling Mac."

DJ Maphorisa apologises to L-Tido

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's apology to L-Tido and his mother.

This after the DJ/ producer hurled some rather colourful insults at the podcast over his interview with Sir Trill.

