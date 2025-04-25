A South African man from KwaZulu-Natal found intruders in his bedroom and chased them using a towel

He found bats in his home and tried to shoo them away by swinging a towel all over the room, hoping they would go away

Mzansi was shaken by the flying mammals and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 2K comments on TikTok

One South African man in Drakensberg Bergville had his hands full when night animals found their way into his home.

He found two in his bedroom and tried his best to get them out of his room by shooing them away.

Man finds bats in bedroom

A South African man from KwaZulu-Natal, Sanjay Janki, trended on TikTok after his wife filmed a video of him getting into a heated fight with two intrusive bats. The flying mammals caused disarray in Janki’s bedroom.

The man’s wife grabbed the camera and filmed the unusual event where her husband fought two bats with a white towel. Janki tried his best to eliminate the animals but it took him some time to do so.

Eventually, the chap killed one and trapped it under a flipped-over bin while he looked for the other one. The KZN chap went viral online for the first time and generated 1.3 million views after uploading the video three days ago.

The clip trended with the caption:

“Batman in action.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dangers of bats

Being attacked by bats is rare as the animals try by all means to avoid human interaction. According to an article by the USGS, most bats are about the size of a mouse and have tiny teeth and weak jaws that they use to grind up insects.

If handled improperly, the big brown bats could use their teeth to puncture the skin. All bat bites should be reported to a physician and washed with soap immediately as the animals contract rabies.

Mzansi shaken by intrusive bats

Social media users were honest about their feelings when they watched the video and responded:

@Elise Coetzer explained:

“I had many bats in my home. Nothing happened. I have owls around my home, and nothing happens. It’s just superstition. They are just animals that lost their way.”

@munch.com explained:

“It's illegal to kill or harm bats, all native bat species are protected under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.”

@luciafoko confessed:

“I was gonna run and let it own the house!”

@angela explained:

“I also had a bat in my house. They say when a bat flies into your house, it brings bad luck.”

@dudu Vilakazi said:

“My mother died because of that bird, I’m sorry.”

@@RickyMJ wondered:

“So nobody is thinking of opening a window or door or something so it can find its way out instead of letting the old man suffer like this?”

Source: Briefly News